Jesuit national recruit Isaiah Rutherford makes college choice. Here’s where he’s headed

Jesuit High School senior Isaiah Rutherford declared Saturday he would play football on scholarship at Notre Dame.

Rutherford is perhaps the most heavily recruited football player in the history of the Marauders program, the school opening in 1963. A 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback who doubles as a running back, Rutherford also had offers from Alabama, Cal, Colorado, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, USC and Utah, among others.

Rutherford has intrigued college coaches with his speed in the secondary and ability to cover receivers, paramount tools needed in today’s wide-open passing game.

Rutherford has been a driving force for Jesuit’s recovery this season.

After missing much of a season opener at Folsom and the entire second game against Granite Bay in suffering back-to-back losses, Rutherford has found his gear. So have the Marauders, who won their sixth consecutive game on Saturday, beating Davis 42-27. Rutherford had an 85-yard kickoff return for a score in that game.