La Salle Club of Sacramento inducts its best baseball class yet. Here’s who got in

In the 64 years the La Salle Club of Sacramento has inducted members into its Baseball Hall of Fame, Saturday’s haul might have been its most star-studded lineup.

There were Major League Baseball stars who became managers who accepted their latest honors — Larry Bowa of McClatchy High School fame and Dusty Baker of Del Campo roots. Each has a World Series championship, Bowa with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1980 and Baker with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981.

A first-round pick out of El Camino in 1993, Derrek Lee became a prodigious slugger in the bigs, clubbing 331 home runs over 15 seasons and winning a World Series ring with the Florida Marlins in 2003.

Greg Vaughn of Kennedy swatted 355 homers in his 15-year run that included a World Series appearance with the San Diego Padres in 1998.

Nick Johnson of McClatchy logged 10 big-league seasons and played for the New York Yankees in the 2003 World Series. He is Bowa’s nephew.

Guy Anderson was inducted for his legendary career as the Cordova coach, winning a state-record 927 games over 45 seasons. He is now an assistant coach at Capital Christian, still rejoicing in championship seasons.

Cal Boyes was honored for his years of work at Sacramento State, including being a mentor to scores of former Hornets players who became coaches, including Mike Alberghini, the longtime football coach at Grant.

Scott Boras was inducted for his impact as a super agent, having played at Elk Grove.

Dan Argee was inducted after a decorated career at Burbank and Cosumnes River College, a 1973 second-round pick of the Minnesota Twins who reached Double A.

And Mark McDermott was inducted because he knows more about regional baseball history than anyone, having written about players and teams for decades at The Bee and recently having a book published: “Touching All The Bases.”

Rutherford to Irish — Jesuit defensive back/running back Isaiah Rutherford on Saturday announced that he would play on scholarship at Notre Dame.

He is perhaps the most heavily recruited football player in the 55-year history of the Marauders program.

A 6-foot-2, 175-pound senior, Rutherford also had offers from Alabama, Cal, Colorado, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, USC and Utah, among others.

Rutherford has been a driving force for Jesuit’s recovery this season. He missed most of a season opener at Folsom and the entire second game against Granite Bay with an ankle injury, games the Marauders lost. With Rutherford back in the fold, Jesuit has won six consecutive games, including a 42-27 victory Saturday over Davis.

Rutherford had an 85-yard kickoff return for a score in that game. No. 9 Jesuit hosts No. 8 Sheldon on Saturday at 1 p.m. for the Delta League championship.

Unbeatens meet — In a battle of 8-0 teams to decide the Pioneer Valley League championship, No. 11 Bear River visits No. 13 Colfax on Friday night in a slice of small-school football.

The programs have maintained a high degree of excellence over the years despite declining enrollment, testament to longtime coaches and the athletes that play for them.

Bear River has 611 students and Colfax 601.

Bear River is under the direction of co-coaches Terry Logue and Scott Savoie, and led by two-way seniors stars Calder Kunde and Tre Maronic. Colfax is led by coach Tony Martello, a 200-game winner like Logue. The Falcons are paced by quarterback Alex Weir and receivers Jake Green and Colton Reeves.

The Bee’s Top 20 Last week’s ranking is in parentheses. 1. Folsom (1) 7-1 2. Del Oro (2) 8-0 3. Monterey Trail (3) 8-0 4. Placer (4) 8-0 5. Inderkum (5) 8-0 6. Oak Ridge (6) 6-2 7. Capital Christian (7) 8-0 8. Sheldon (8) 7-1 9. Jesuit (11) 6-2 10. Grant (9) 4-4 11. Bear River (12) 8-0 12. Elk Grove (13) 4-4 13. Colfax (14) 8-0 14. Center (15) 6-2 15. Antelope (18) 5-4 16. Granite Bay (10) 3-5 17. Rio Linda (16) 6-2 18. Ponderosa (19) 6-2 19. Casa Roble (20) 7-1 20. Christian Brothers (-) 5-3 Dropped out — Lincoln Bubble teams (in alphabetical order) — Burbank (4-4), Cosumnes Oaks (4-4), Davis (4-4), Dixon (5-3), East Nicolaus (7-0), Foothill (5-3), Lincoln (4-4), Rio Vista (7-1), River Valley (5-3), Rocklin (2-6), Sacramento (3-5), Vista del Lago (4-4), Winters (7-0), Woodcreek (6-2), Yuba City (5-3).