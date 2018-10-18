Bear River’s Tre Maronic (24), seen in a game against Capital Christian last year, has been named The Bee’s Prep of the Week.
Bear River’s Tre Maronic (24), seen in a game against Capital Christian last year, has been named The Bee’s Prep of the Week. Brian Baer Special to The Sacramento Bee
Bear River’s Tre Maronic (24), seen in a game against Capital Christian last year, has been named The Bee’s Prep of the Week. Brian Baer Special to The Sacramento Bee
Joe Davidson

Joe Davidson

A unique perspective on sports in the Sacramento region, from high schools to the pros

Joe Davidson

How a gutsy performance helped Bear River star earn Prep of the Week honors

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

October 18, 2018 10:32 AM

Tre Maronic ignored his throbbing finger, mangled in competition, had it taped up like a cast and played on.

This happened last Friday night in Lake of the Pines, when Maronic gutted his way through the game of his life.

The Bear River High School junior running back/defensive back earned Prep of the Week honors through fan online voting for what he accomplished in a 56-31 victory over Foothill to move the Bruins to 8-0.

Maronic rushed for 233 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns (Hunter Daniels added four scores) and he had an interception and forced a fumble to pace Bear River.

He was inspired by the visit of older brother Toran, whose prep football career came to an end when he suffered a brain injury during a non-contact football drill in 2016. He was given a 10 percent chance of regaining consciousness, but Toran made a full recovery and leads an active, normal life.

Maronic has rushed for 835 yards and 11 touchdowns this season heading into Friday’s contest at Colfax, also 8-0, to decide the Pioneer Valley League championship. The teams played last December for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship, won by Bear River.

Maronic rushed for 91 yards in that game and broke up three passes in the secondary in a 30-27 victory.

Follow The Bee’s Joe Davidson: jdavidson@sacbee.com, @SacBee_JoeD, sacbee.com/high-school.

Get Full access to local sports

The Sacramento Bee's Sports Pass is the ticket to local sports coverage. Support what we do as we bring you prep football's Friday night highlights.

Subscribe to our new digital package and get full sports access — for just $30 per year. 

  Comments  

About This Blog


Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

Contact Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com or on twitter at @SacBee_JoeD.

Facebook: Sacramento Bee High School Sports

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.