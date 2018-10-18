How a gutsy performance helped Bear River star earn Prep of the Week honors

Tre Maronic ignored his throbbing finger, mangled in competition, had it taped up like a cast and played on.
This happened last Friday night in Lake of the Pines, when Maronic gutted his way through the game of his life.
The Bear River High School junior running back/defensive back earned Prep of the Week honors through fan online voting for what he accomplished in a 56-31 victory over Foothill to move the Bruins to 8-0.
Maronic rushed for 233 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns (Hunter Daniels added four scores) and he had an interception and forced a fumble to pace Bear River.
He was inspired by the visit of older brother Toran, whose prep football career came to an end when he suffered a brain injury during a non-contact football drill in 2016. He was given a 10 percent chance of regaining consciousness, but Toran made a full recovery and leads an active, normal life.
Maronic has rushed for 835 yards and 11 touchdowns this season heading into Friday’s contest at Colfax, also 8-0, to decide the Pioneer Valley League championship. The teams played last December for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship, won by Bear River.
Maronic rushed for 91 yards in that game and broke up three passes in the secondary in a 30-27 victory.
