Colfax gets redemption win against Bear River

Alex Weir threw four touchdown passes – three to Jake Green – and Troy Little had an 80-yard touchdown burst to lift Colfax (9-0, 4-0) over Bear River secure at least a tie for its first Pioneer Valley League title since 2011.
By
Up Next
Alex Weir threw four touchdown passes – three to Jake Green – and Troy Little had an 80-yard touchdown burst to lift Colfax (9-0, 4-0) over Bear River secure at least a tie for its first Pioneer Valley League title since 2011.
By
Joe Davidson

Joe Davidson

A unique perspective on sports in the Sacramento region, from high schools to the pros

Joe Davidson

Colfax gets redemption win against Bear River; Del Oro and Monterey Trail stay unbeaten

By Bill Paterson And Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

October 19, 2018 11:53 PM

Colfax coaches, players and fans felt despair last year when they lost to longtime rival Bear River by three points in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game.

The No. 13 Falcons got some redemption Friday night against the No. 11 Bruins in a battle of unbeaten teams in a Pioneer Valley League showdown in Colfax,

Alex Weir threw four touchdown passes – three to Jake Green – and Troy Little had an 80-yard touchdown burst to lift Colfax (9-0, 4-0) over Bear River 41-14 and secure at least a tie for its first league title since 2011.

The Falcons led 21-0 at the half on Little’s explosive run and Weir’s 24-yard scoring strike from to Green and 12-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Bliss.

But Bear River (8-1, 3-1) closed to 21-14 in the third quarter on 37- and 12-yard touchdown runs by Hunter Daniels, before the Falcons pulled away again when Green hauled in 10- and 12-yard scoring strikes from Weir and Bliss ran 54 yards for another score.

Bear River suffered a big loss when star Tre Maronic left midway in the third quarter with a knee strain after landing on concrete curbing on the inside of the track while soaring to break up a pass. He did not return.

Colfax now leads the rivalry series, which started in 1986 when Bear River opened, 18-15.

Colfax finishes the regular season by hosting No. 15 Center next Friday. Bear River travels to Marysville for its regular season finale.

No. 2 Del Oro 20, Rocklin 13 in Rocklin Sheldon Conde scored on a 5-yard run with 4:50 left and the Golden Eagles (9-0, 5-0) scored 20 unanswered points to rally past the rival Thunder (2-7, 1-4) and set up a Sierra Foothill League title showdown with No. 1 Folsom next Friday in Loomis. A 19-yard touchdown run by Sawyer Skerl and 20-yard scoring strike from Cade Wyant to Ryan Sgambati put Rocklin up 13-0 with 2:03 left in the second quarter. Del Oro cut the lead to 13-7 with seven seconds remaining in the first half on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Carson Jarratt to Joshua Moore, then tied it 13-13 late in the third quarter on a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Aiden Foster.

No. 3 Monterey Trail 62, Laguna Creek 0 at Cosumnes River CollegeZach Larrier threw two touchdown passes to Andre Crump and also rushed for a touchdown; Jasdev Banwait blocked two punts, one that he returned for a touchdown; and Prophet Brown had two 35-yard rushing touchdowns as the Mustangs (9-0, 4-0) walloped the Cardinals (1-8, 0-4) in the Metro League.

No. 4 Placer 56, No. 18 Ponderosa 13 in Shingle Springs Jesse Whigam rushed for touchdowns of 30, 21 and 10 yards and Hans Grassmann and Brad Bishop each two touchdown runs apiece as the Hillmen (9-0, 4-0) topped the Bruins (6-3, 1-3) in the Foothill Valley League. Placer also clinched a tie for its seventh consecutive league title and can win the inaugural Foothill Valley League championship outright with a win Friday against Lincoln.

No. 5 Inderkum 49, Yuba City 0 in Yuba CityAaron Espero rushed for touchdowns of 59 and 57 yards; JJ Ray threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Ward and Raymond Brown had rushing touchdowns of 23 and 8 yards as the Tigers (8-0, 5-0) defeated the Honkers (5-4, 3-2) in the Capital Valley Conference.

No. 16 Granite Bay 25, No. 6 Oak Ridge 24 (OT) in El Dorado Hills Chase Garmon rushed for an 11-yard touchdown, then TJ Robertson ran for the two-point conversion in overtime as the Grizzlies (4-5, 2-3) upset the Trojans (6-3, 3-3) in the Sierra Foothill League thriller. Oak Ridge took a 24-17 lead in the first possession of overtime on Avant Jacobs’ 1-yard run and Bryce Law’s PAT. Granite Bay tied the game 17-17 with 23 seconds to play in regulation on Everett Hayes’ 29-yard field goal. Garmon and Robertson also had touchdown runs for Granite Bay in regulation. Oak Ridge countered with Matt Jenner’s 12-yard touchdown pass to EJ Delwiche, Nick Addleman’s 10-yard run rushing touchdown and Law’s 35-yard field goal.

No. 12 Elk Grove 27, Cosumnes Oaks 17 at Cosumnes Oaks HS Damian Allen rushed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns and Nick Woolstencroft returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown in the final two minutes to rally the Thundering Herd (5-4, 4-2) past the Wolfpack (4-5, 2-3) in the Delta League. Two Jacob Trach rushing touchdowns and a field goal had put Cosumnes Oaks up 17-7 early in the fourth quarter.

No. 14 Center 66, Lindhurst 7 in AntelopeMichael Wortham threw touchdown passes to Lorenzo McGill, Latrell Harris and Brandon Fernandes and Travon Richardson ran 42 yards for a touchdown early in the first half as the Cougars (7-2, 2-2) rolled past the Indians (2-7, 0-4) in the Pioneer Valley League.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

No. 17 Rio Linda 51, Oakmont 14 in Rio LindaThe Knights (7-2, 3-1) broke open a close game against the Vikings (4-5, 1-3) with 30 points in the third quarter in their Foothill Valley League win.

No. 19 Casa Roble 59, Dixon 20 in Orangevale Jack Johnson returned a kickoff for a touchdown, Dylan Decelle caught a touchdown pass and Devin Camona rushed for a score to help the Rams (8-1, 4-0) build an early 31-6 lead against Dixon (5-4, 3-1) in the Golden Empire League.

Woodland 48, Mesa Verde 0 in Woodland Daniel Casas rushed for touchdowns of 62, 11 and 8 yards and threw a 31-yard strike to Zack Davis to lead the Wolves (3-6, 2-2) over the Mavericks (1-8, 1-3) in the Golden Empire League.

Lincoln 44, Nevada Union 24 in Grass ValleyTommy Turner rushed for a 3-yard touchdown and threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Harry Rounds as the Fighting Zebras (5-4, 3-1) beat the Miners (3-6, 0-4). Rounds and Joey Brown had interceptions, and Terrance Wright a fumble recovery.

Highlands 59, Vacaville Christian 34 in North Highlands Chrichion Brown threw four touchdown passes – two to Harim Reynolds – and James Davis rushed for three touchdowns as the Scots (6-3, 3-1) topped the Falcons (4-5, 0-4) in the Sierra Delta League.

Burbank 55, McClatchy 0 at Burbank HS Levelle Bailey threw three touchdown passes, rushed for two scores and intercepted three passes on defense and Quincy Wright II caught an 11-yard touchdown pass and returned an interception for a score to lead the Titans (5-4, 3-1) over the Lions (2-7, 1-3) in the Metro League.

Woodcreek 38, River Valley 27 in Roseville Carter Krupp’s 47-yard interception return for a touchdown helped the Timberwolves (7-2, 3-2) jump out to a 21-7 first quarter lead en route to the Capital Valley Conference win over the Falcons (5-4, 2-3).

Davis 27, Franklin 0 in Davis Shaan Nahal threw a touchdown pass to Zach Brooks and rushed for a touchdown; Luke Carrell threw a 29-yard touchdown to Kayden Hoal, and Taylor Vaughn rushed for a touchdown as the Blue Devils (5-4, 2-3) beat the Wildcats (2-7, 1-4) in the Delta League.

Rosemont 35, Liberty Ranch 24 in Rosemont – Dalonte Baskerville rushed for three touchdowns, including a 65-yard burst, and the Wolverines (5-4, 2-2) built a 28-3 first half lead before holding off the Hawks (3-6, 1-3) in the Sierra Valley Conference. Gabriel Nino returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown for Liberty Ranch. Baskerville has rushed for 24 touchdowns this season.

Kennedy 32, River City 19 in Greenhaven – Jeffrey Osborne threw 54- 45-, 16- and 12-yard touchdown passes to Marcel Calvin, Jacari Lewis, Jacob Modellas and Cristian Johnson, respectively while Pita Vi returned a fumble 30 yards for a score as the Cougars (5-4, 3-1) rallied past the Raiders (1-8, 1-3) in the Metro League.

Bradshaw Christian 34, El Dorado 13 in south Sacramento – Phil Conner and Nate Grant each rushed for two touchdowns as the Pride (6-3, 3-1) beat the Cougars (3-6, 2-2) in the Sierra Valley Conference.

Foothill 55, Marysville 0 in Foothill Farms – Kyle McLaughlin threw five touchdown passes – two to Traivion Drummer – in the Mustangs’ (6-3, 2-2) win over the Indians (3-6, 1-3) in the Pioneer Valley League. Joelle Henderson and Willie Goebell each scored two touchdowns for Foothill.

East Nicolaus 63, Hamilton 0 at Hamilton – Gavin McAuliff threw three touchdown passes and rushed for a fourth, and Isidro Del Toro rushed for two touchdowns and caught a third as the Spartans (8-0, 3-0) defeated the Braves (2-6, 1-2) in the Northern Section Mid-Valley League.

  Comments  

About This Blog


Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

Contact Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com or on twitter at @SacBee_JoeD.

Facebook: Sacramento Bee High School Sports

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.