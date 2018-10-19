Colfax gets redemption win against Bear River; Del Oro and Monterey Trail stay unbeaten

Colfax coaches, players and fans felt despair last year when they lost to longtime rival Bear River by three points in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game.





The No. 13 Falcons got some redemption Friday night against the No. 11 Bruins in a battle of unbeaten teams in a Pioneer Valley League showdown in Colfax,

Alex Weir threw four touchdown passes – three to Jake Green – and Troy Little had an 80-yard touchdown burst to lift Colfax (9-0, 4-0) over Bear River 41-14 and secure at least a tie for its first league title since 2011.

The Falcons led 21-0 at the half on Little’s explosive run and Weir’s 24-yard scoring strike from to Green and 12-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Bliss.

But Bear River (8-1, 3-1) closed to 21-14 in the third quarter on 37- and 12-yard touchdown runs by Hunter Daniels, before the Falcons pulled away again when Green hauled in 10- and 12-yard scoring strikes from Weir and Bliss ran 54 yards for another score.

Bear River suffered a big loss when star Tre Maronic left midway in the third quarter with a knee strain after landing on concrete curbing on the inside of the track while soaring to break up a pass. He did not return.

Colfax now leads the rivalry series, which started in 1986 when Bear River opened, 18-15.

Colfax finishes the regular season by hosting No. 15 Center next Friday. Bear River travels to Marysville for its regular season finale.

No. 2 Del Oro 20, Rocklin 13 in Rocklin – Sheldon Conde scored on a 5-yard run with 4:50 left and the Golden Eagles (9-0, 5-0) scored 20 unanswered points to rally past the rival Thunder (2-7, 1-4) and set up a Sierra Foothill League title showdown with No. 1 Folsom next Friday in Loomis. A 19-yard touchdown run by Sawyer Skerl and 20-yard scoring strike from Cade Wyant to Ryan Sgambati put Rocklin up 13-0 with 2:03 left in the second quarter. Del Oro cut the lead to 13-7 with seven seconds remaining in the first half on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Carson Jarratt to Joshua Moore, then tied it 13-13 late in the third quarter on a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Aiden Foster.

No. 3 Monterey Trail 62, Laguna Creek 0 at Cosumnes River College – Zach Larrier threw two touchdown passes to Andre Crump and also rushed for a touchdown; Jasdev Banwait blocked two punts, one that he returned for a touchdown; and Prophet Brown had two 35-yard rushing touchdowns as the Mustangs (9-0, 4-0) walloped the Cardinals (1-8, 0-4) in the Metro League.

No. 4 Placer 56, No. 18 Ponderosa 13 in Shingle Springs – Jesse Whigam rushed for touchdowns of 30, 21 and 10 yards and Hans Grassmann and Brad Bishop each two touchdown runs apiece as the Hillmen (9-0, 4-0) topped the Bruins (6-3, 1-3) in the Foothill Valley League. Placer also clinched a tie for its seventh consecutive league title and can win the inaugural Foothill Valley League championship outright with a win Friday against Lincoln.

No. 5 Inderkum 49, Yuba City 0 in Yuba City – Aaron Espero rushed for touchdowns of 59 and 57 yards; JJ Ray threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Ward and Raymond Brown had rushing touchdowns of 23 and 8 yards as the Tigers (8-0, 5-0) defeated the Honkers (5-4, 3-2) in the Capital Valley Conference.

No. 16 Granite Bay 25, No. 6 Oak Ridge 24 (OT) in El Dorado Hills – Chase Garmon rushed for an 11-yard touchdown, then TJ Robertson ran for the two-point conversion in overtime as the Grizzlies (4-5, 2-3) upset the Trojans (6-3, 3-3) in the Sierra Foothill League thriller. Oak Ridge took a 24-17 lead in the first possession of overtime on Avant Jacobs’ 1-yard run and Bryce Law’s PAT. Granite Bay tied the game 17-17 with 23 seconds to play in regulation on Everett Hayes’ 29-yard field goal. Garmon and Robertson also had touchdown runs for Granite Bay in regulation. Oak Ridge countered with Matt Jenner’s 12-yard touchdown pass to EJ Delwiche, Nick Addleman’s 10-yard run rushing touchdown and Law’s 35-yard field goal.

No. 12 Elk Grove 27, Cosumnes Oaks 17 at Cosumnes Oaks HS – Damian Allen rushed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns and Nick Woolstencroft returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown in the final two minutes to rally the Thundering Herd (5-4, 4-2) past the Wolfpack (4-5, 2-3) in the Delta League. Two Jacob Trach rushing touchdowns and a field goal had put Cosumnes Oaks up 17-7 early in the fourth quarter.

No. 14 Center 66, Lindhurst 7 in Antelope – Michael Wortham threw touchdown passes to Lorenzo McGill, Latrell Harris and Brandon Fernandes and Travon Richardson ran 42 yards for a touchdown early in the first half as the Cougars (7-2, 2-2) rolled past the Indians (2-7, 0-4) in the Pioneer Valley League.

No. 17 Rio Linda 51, Oakmont 14 in Rio Linda – The Knights (7-2, 3-1) broke open a close game against the Vikings (4-5, 1-3) with 30 points in the third quarter in their Foothill Valley League win.

No. 19 Casa Roble 59, Dixon 20 in Orangevale – Jack Johnson returned a kickoff for a touchdown, Dylan Decelle caught a touchdown pass and Devin Camona rushed for a score to help the Rams (8-1, 4-0) build an early 31-6 lead against Dixon (5-4, 3-1) in the Golden Empire League.

Woodland 48, Mesa Verde 0 in Woodland – Daniel Casas rushed for touchdowns of 62, 11 and 8 yards and threw a 31-yard strike to Zack Davis to lead the Wolves (3-6, 2-2) over the Mavericks (1-8, 1-3) in the Golden Empire League.

Lincoln 44, Nevada Union 24 in Grass Valley – Tommy Turner rushed for a 3-yard touchdown and threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Harry Rounds as the Fighting Zebras (5-4, 3-1) beat the Miners (3-6, 0-4). Rounds and Joey Brown had interceptions, and Terrance Wright a fumble recovery.

Highlands 59, Vacaville Christian 34 in North Highlands – Chrichion Brown threw four touchdown passes – two to Harim Reynolds – and James Davis rushed for three touchdowns as the Scots (6-3, 3-1) topped the Falcons (4-5, 0-4) in the Sierra Delta League.

Burbank 55, McClatchy 0 at Burbank HS – Levelle Bailey threw three touchdown passes, rushed for two scores and intercepted three passes on defense and Quincy Wright II caught an 11-yard touchdown pass and returned an interception for a score to lead the Titans (5-4, 3-1) over the Lions (2-7, 1-3) in the Metro League.

Woodcreek 38, River Valley 27 in Roseville – Carter Krupp’s 47-yard interception return for a touchdown helped the Timberwolves (7-2, 3-2) jump out to a 21-7 first quarter lead en route to the Capital Valley Conference win over the Falcons (5-4, 2-3).

Davis 27, Franklin 0 in Davis – Shaan Nahal threw a touchdown pass to Zach Brooks and rushed for a touchdown; Luke Carrell threw a 29-yard touchdown to Kayden Hoal, and Taylor Vaughn rushed for a touchdown as the Blue Devils (5-4, 2-3) beat the Wildcats (2-7, 1-4) in the Delta League.

Rosemont 35, Liberty Ranch 24 in Rosemont – Dalonte Baskerville rushed for three touchdowns, including a 65-yard burst, and the Wolverines (5-4, 2-2) built a 28-3 first half lead before holding off the Hawks (3-6, 1-3) in the Sierra Valley Conference. Gabriel Nino returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown for Liberty Ranch. Baskerville has rushed for 24 touchdowns this season.

Kennedy 32, River City 19 in Greenhaven – Jeffrey Osborne threw 54- 45-, 16- and 12-yard touchdown passes to Marcel Calvin, Jacari Lewis, Jacob Modellas and Cristian Johnson, respectively while Pita Vi returned a fumble 30 yards for a score as the Cougars (5-4, 3-1) rallied past the Raiders (1-8, 1-3) in the Metro League.

Bradshaw Christian 34, El Dorado 13 in south Sacramento – Phil Conner and Nate Grant each rushed for two touchdowns as the Pride (6-3, 3-1) beat the Cougars (3-6, 2-2) in the Sierra Valley Conference.

Foothill 55, Marysville 0 in Foothill Farms – Kyle McLaughlin threw five touchdown passes – two to Traivion Drummer – in the Mustangs’ (6-3, 2-2) win over the Indians (3-6, 1-3) in the Pioneer Valley League. Joelle Henderson and Willie Goebell each scored two touchdowns for Foothill.

East Nicolaus 63, Hamilton 0 at Hamilton – Gavin McAuliff threw three touchdown passes and rushed for a fourth, and Isidro Del Toro rushed for two touchdowns and caught a third as the Spartans (8-0, 3-0) defeated the Braves (2-6, 1-2) in the Northern Section Mid-Valley League.