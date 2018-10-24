Folsom has held off Del Oro and the rest of the Sierra Foothill League since joining in 2014. The teams will meet Friday night in Loomis with the league championship at stake.
Can Del Oro top Folsom for the league title? The matchup is among area games of note

By Joe Davidson

October 24, 2018 12:44 PM

It comes down to this, the finish line of the high school football regular season.

Though the more grand prizes are Sac-Joaquin Section and CIF Northern California and State championships, there is still plenty of value to be had in pursuing and winning league banners. Such tokens are still proudly displayed on gymnasium walls.

The marque matchup is in the Sierra Foothill League, where No. 2 Del Oro (9-0) hosts top-ranked Folsom (8-1) for the league title.

Folsom has won the SFL every season since entering the fray in 2014, having won 35 consecutive league games. Folsom’s starters have allowed two touchdowns in SFL play in otherwise outscoring opponents in the first half by a staggering 255-7.

In the Capital Valley Conference, No. 5 Inderkum (9-0) can secure the title with a win over Roseville (3-6).

In the Capital Athletic League, No. 6 Capital Christian (9-0) will lock up the championship with a win over Vista del Lago (4-5).

No. 3 Monterey Trail (9-0) has a share of the Metro League and will own it outright with a victory over McClatchy (2-7).

No. 4 Placer (9-0) has at least a share of its seventh successive league championship, and the Hillmen can win the first crown in the newly formed Foothill Valley League with a win over Lincoln (5-4).

No. 7 Sheldon (8-1) clinched at least a share of the Delta League with its 27-21 overtime win over Jesuit and will claim it for itself with a win over Franklin (2-7).

No. 14 Colfax (9-0) already has a share of the 14th league championship for coach Tony Martello after downing No. 15 Bear River, and the Falcons can win the Pioneer Valley League outright with a victory over No. 16 Center (7-2).

No. 19 Casa Roble (8-1) already has a share of the Golden Empire League championship and can secure it outright with a win over Mesa Verde (1-8).

The playoff seedings will be released by the section office Saturday afternoon. The playoffs start Nov. 2.

A breakdown of five games of note:

No. 1 Folsom (8-1) at No. 2 Del Oro (9-0)

It’s not often that an unbeaten team is a big underdog, but that’s what faces Del Oro, which battled past Grant 22-21 and Rocklin 20-13 in recent weeks, teams that Folsom crushed 53-7 and 48-0. Del Oro has a breakaway threat in kickoff returner Johnny “Rocket” Guzman, a good QB in Carson Jarratt (1,406 yards passing, 16 touchdowns), a speedy back in Sheldon Conde (988 yards, 14 scores) and deep threats in Dawson Hurst and Matt Smart. Folsom counters with QB Kaiden Bennett (2,572 yards passing, 40 touchdowns), RB Daniyel Ngata (526 yards, seven scores) and receivers Joe Ngata (747 yards, 14 TDs), Elijhah Badger (626 yards, 12 TDs) and CJ Hutton (395 yards, six TDs). Caleb Nelson leads the defense with three interceptions.

No. 4 Placer (9-0) at Lincoln (5-4)

As much firepower as the Hillmen boast, the host Zebras have a nifty 1-2 punch in QB Tommy Turner (1,921 yards passing, 18 touchdowns) and WR Harry Rounds (1,011 yards, 14 scores). Lincoln seeks at least a share of its first league title since the 11-1 team of 2009. Placer hasn’t been slowed all season, its wing-T churning out 3,983 yards and 61 touchdowns for a robust average of 442.6 yards per game and a 9.7-per-carry average, led by Hans Grassman (1,225 yards, 19 scores) and Marshall Chapman (1,006, 22 TDs).

No. 12 Elk Grove (5-4) at No. 10 Oak Ridge (6-3)

This is a fun nonleague matchup as both had rare Week 9 bye dates. Both storied programs are in the playoffs, the host Trojans in Division I and the Thundering Herd in D-II. Oak Ridge and QB Matt Jenner look to enter the playoffs strong after falling to Del Oro and Granite Bay in two of the past three weeks. Elk Grove has won three of its last four behind QB Carter Harris, a terrific runner.

No. 16 Center (7-2) at No. 14 Colfax (9-0)

The host Falcons can ill afford a letdown hangover after their emotional 41-14 conquest of rival Bear River last week. Center is quick and superbly coached by Digol J’beily, and the Cougars have to slow the passing game of Alex Weir and receivers Jake Green and Colton Reeves. RB Troy Little rushed for 134 yards and a score against Bear River.

Christian Brothers (5-4) vs. Sacramento (4-5)

Playing at Hughes Stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sacramento can secure its 10th consecutive playoff berth with a victory here, a nice feat after starting the season 0-4, including setbacks to Inderkum and Del Oro, teams that are a combined 18-0. Javon Felton has played big at RB, on returns and on defense for the Dragons. CB is in the playoffs, thanks to the efforts of QB Jacob Stewart, RB Chace Gallup and WRs Tyler Green and Luke Jones.

Follow The Bee’s Joe Davidson: jdavidson@sacbee.com, @SacBee_JoeD, sacbee.com/high-school.

This week’s schedule

All games start between 7-7:30 p.m. Friday, unless noted:

Top 20

No. 1 Folsom at No. 2 Del Oro

No. 3 Monterey Trail vs. McClatchy at Hughes Stadium

No. 4 Placer at Lincoln

Roseville at No. 5 Inderkum

No. 6 Capital Christian at Vista del Lago

No. 7 Sheldon vs. Franklin at Cosumnes Oaks

Rocklin at No. 8 Granite Bay

No. 9 Jesuit vs. Pleasant Grove at Sheldon

No. 12 Elk Grove at No. 10 Oak Ridge

No. 11 Grant at Whitney

No. 13 Antelope at River Valley

No. 16 Center at No. 14 Colfax

No. 15 Bear River at Marysville

No. 17 Rio Linda at Nevada Union

No. 18 Ponderosa at Oakmont

No. 19 Casa Roble vs. Mesa Verde at San Juan

No. 20 Woodcreek at Yuba City

Other games

Rio Americano at El Camino

Cosumnes Oaks at Davis

Mira Loma at Dixon

Woodland at Pioneer

Johnson at Natomas

Valley vs. Cordova at Cosumnes River College

Kennedy at Burbank

Laguna Creek at River City

Encina at Delta

Western Sierra at Woodland Christian

Linden at Highlands

Foothill at Lindhurst

San Juan at Golden Sierra

Vacaville Christian at Rio Vista

Bradshaw Christian at Rosemont

Galt at Liberty Ranch

Union Mine at El Dorado

Bella Vista at Del Campo

Christian Brothers vs. Sacramento at Hughes Stadium (11 a.m. Saturday)

Valley Christian vs. Foresthill at Highlands High School (noon Saturday)

