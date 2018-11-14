See the Camp Fire from space

The Camp Fire started Thursday, November 8 at 6:33 a.m. in Paradise, near Chico. In these NASA images, watch it as it starts and erupts into a huge plume of smoke by Friday morning.
By
Up Next
The Camp Fire started Thursday, November 8 at 6:33 a.m. in Paradise, near Chico. In these NASA images, watch it as it starts and erupts into a huge plume of smoke by Friday morning.
By
Joe Davidson

Joe Davidson

A unique perspective on sports in the Sacramento region, from high schools to the pros

Joe Davidson

Camp Fire smoke prompts postponement of Sac-Joaquin Section football playoff games

By Joe Davidson

jdavidson@sacbee.com

November 14, 2018 02:16 PM

Smoke from the Camp Fire that has leveled parts of Butte County, including the town of Paradise, and goes down as the deadliest in state history has prompted Sac-Joaquin Section officials to postpone this weekend’s football playoff games back a week.

Games from the Central Coast Section and North Coast Section of the Bay Area have also had games pushed back due to poor air quality, thus posing a serious risk to student athletes competing in games and even those watching.

The CIF office said Wednesday it was pushing back the Northern California and state title games back a week to accommodate the scheduling changes.

The Sac-Joaquin Section finals were scheduled for Nov. 24 but will now be played Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Section champions advance to NorCal title games, now scheduled for Dec. 7-8.

The CIF finals are now slotted for Dec. 14-15 with upper divisions at Cerritos College in Norwalk and smaller divisions at NorCal home sites.

The section was still hopeful of its section cross country championships going as scheduled for Saturday at Willow Hill course in Folsom. The air quality is forecast to be within “decent ranges that morning,” the section stated in a release.

Follow The Bee’s Joe Davidson: jdavidson@sacbee.com, @SacBee_JoeD, sacbee.com/high-school.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

About This Blog


Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

Contact Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com or on twitter at @SacBee_JoeD.

Facebook: Sacramento Bee High School Sports

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.