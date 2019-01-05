Joe Davidson

Meet The Bee's 2018 All-Metro football teams

January 05, 2019 03:08 PM

Rio Linda wins CIF State Division 5-AA championship

Rio Linda won the CIF State Division 5-AA championship game against San Gorgonio on Saturday night. It's the Knights' first state championship in any team sport.
Kaiden Bennett led his Folsom High School offense with drop-back passing, accuracy and big-game flair, and the season ended with a repeat title. Cameron Skattebo led his Rio Linda charges with relentless running, hammering away with power and speed, and his season ended on a historically high note. Tyler Hardeman was a pillar on defense for a Folsom team known for its offense, and his unit stood tall to cap a season to remember.

These are The Sacramento Bee Players of the Year for 2018 - playmakers, leaders and champions. Bennett is the Player of the Year, Skattebo the Offensive Player of the Year and Hardeman the Defensive Player of the Year.

Kris Richardson of Folsom is The Bee’s Coach of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to the only CIF State championship repeat in regional history, the Bulldogs taking Division 1-AA honors in 2017 and 2018.

Bennett proved he was not a running quarterback but, rather, a quarterback who could drop back in the pocket, survey the field, slice up defenses and deliver throws short, medium and long. The 6-foot, 180-pound Boise State-bound senior could also run, as evidenced by his 13 rushing scores. Bennett completed 75 percent of his passes for 4,254 yards and 62 touchdowns with just five interceptions in 301 attempts for a 14-1 team that rolled to Sierra Foothill League, Sac-Joaquin Section and Northern California championships. He‘s the only player in CIF State history to win back-to-back state title-game MVP honors. The toughest game down the stretch was the biggest game, and Bennett played big, tossing the winning touchdown to Joe Ngata in a 21-14 overtime thriller over Cathedral Catholic of San Diego in Norwalk.

In that game, it was Hardeman and his defense that made myriad stops in an era of wide-open football. Folsom was coming off a wild 84-44 NorCal win over 13-0 Central of Fresno when the Bulldogs suddenly got defensive in an effort to win on a high note. A 6-foot-2, 275-pound senior lineman, Hardeman warded off constant double teams during the season to record 73 tackles and 8.5 sacks in earning the Defensive Player of the Year honor in the SFL, the top league in Northern California.

Skattebo produced a running back season for the ages. The 5-10, 185-pound junior rumbled, spun and sprinted for a Northern California-record 3,550 yards on 305 carries for a gaudy 11.6 yards-per-carry average. He scored 42 times for a 13-2 team that capped the campaign with a CIF State Division 5-AA championship. Skattebo rushed for a regional playoff-record 393 yards and three scores in a 38-35 state win over San Gorgonio of San Bernardino in front of an overflow gathering at Rio Linda in finishing 13-2.

Skattebo was at his best in the playoffs. He ran for 312 yards and five scores in a 63-14 section championship win over Casa Roble, then went for 239 and two scores in a 21-13 win over West Valley of Cottonwood in a NorCal final before mustering up the energy to polish off the season.

“Cameron gave us everything he had, and he had a great year,” Rio Linda coach Jack Garceu said.

Coach of the Year

Kris Richardson, Folsom In bearing all manner of great expectations, Richardson kept the Bulldogs on task, in focus and on the fast track in capping his Folsom coaching career in style. Folsom repeated as CIF State Division 1-AA champion, which is what every player and coach within the program expected since the Bulldogs returned 16 starters from a 16-0 team.

Folsom went 14-1 in 2018 in winning the best league in Northern California - the Sierra Foothill League - and taking out powerhouse programs in a postseason romp.

The Bulldogs outscored 12-0 Monterey Trail 42-0 in the third quarter to win the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship 63-25, then set a CIF Regional scoring record in beating 13-0 Central of Fresno 84-44 in the NorCal finals. In the CIF State Division 1-AA championship, Richardson’s team proved it could rely on defense, too, registering a 21-14 overtime win over Cathedral Catholic of San Diego behind defensive coordinator Sam Cole. Richardson is now the assistant head coach at Sacramento State, rejoining one-time Folsom co-coach Troy Taylor.

Under Richardson this decade, Folsom went 127-10 with nine league championships, seven section and four CIF State titles. He also had two 14-1 teams that lost to national power De La Salle in the NorCal Open Division finals, a game since dropped. It’s the best decade of coaching in regional history.

THE BEE’S TOP 20

Final football rankings, 2018
1. Folsom 14-1
2. Del Oro 13-2
3. Monterey Trail 12-1
4. Capital Christian 13-1
5. Placer 12-1
6. Inderkum 11-1
7. Sheldon 10-2
8. Jesuit 7-6*
9. Oak Ridge 8-4
10. Rio Linda 13-2
11. Antelope 7-5
12. River Valley 7-6
13. Grant 5-6
14. Granite Bay 6-5
15. Casa Roble 11-2
16. Colfax 13-1
17. Bear River 11-2
18. Woodcreek 8-3
19. Elk Grove 6-6
20. Center 8-4
* Two playoff wins became forfeits


The Sacramento Bee’s 2018 All-Metro Teams


Player of the Year
Kaiden Bennett, Folsom, QB, Sr.


Offensive Player of the Year
Cameron Skattebo, Rio Linda, RB, Jr.


Defensive Player of the Year
Tyler Hardeman, Folsom, DL, Sr.


Coach of the Year
Kris Richardson, Folsom


How the teams were picked: The Bee’s All-Metro teams were selected through personal observation, input from area local media and area coaches and college recruiters. Playoff success was a primary factor. If a player was not listed here, he was not nominated.




FIRST TEAM
Quarterbacks
Carson Jarratt, Del Oro, Sr.
Alex Weir, Colfax, Sr.


Running backs
Raymond Brown, Inderkum, Sr.
Hans Grassmann, Placer, Jr.
Tyrell Smith, Sheldon, Sr.


Wide receivers
Elijhah Badger, Folsom, Jr.
Jake Green, Colfax, Sr.
Joe Ngata, Folsom, Sr.


Tight ends
Gage King, Oak Ridge, Sr.
Connor McIntee, Jesuit, Sr.


Linemen
Brandon Knott, Inderkum, Sr.
Joey Capra, Placer, Sr.
Kaden Richardson, Folsom, Sr.
David Ruiz, Folsom, Sr.
Shane Semeit, Capital Christian, Sr.
Zac Welch, Oak Ridge, Sr.


Kicker
Ryan Whalley, Del Oro, Sr.


Punter
Kenyon Bowyer, Capital Christian, Sr.


All-Purpose
Levelle Bailey, Burbank, Sr.
Jehiel Budgett, Monterey Trail, Sr.
Andre Crump, Monterey Trail, Sr.
Aaron Espero, Inderkum, Jr.
Johnny Guzman, Del Oro, Sr.
CJ Hutton, Folsom, Jr.
Zach Larrier, Monterey Trail, Sr.
Daniyel Ngata, Folsom, Jr.
D’Marcus Ross, Capital Christian, Sr.
Matt Smart, Del Oro, Sr.


SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
Dawson McPeak, River Valley, Sr.
Cade Wyant, Rocklin, Sr.


Running backs
Sheldon Conde, Del Oro, Sr.
Dawson Fay, Nevada Union, Sr.
Levi Markey, Del Campo, Sr.


Wide receivers
Harry Rounds, Lincoln, Sr.
Carter Sullivan, Antelope, Sr.
Colton Reeves, Colfax, Sr.


Tight ends
Ben Pau, Rio Linda, Jr.
Elijah Pierce, Sheldon, Sr.


Linemen
Blake Baughman, Placer, Sr.
Nick Garcia, Sheldon, Sr.
Bobby Piland, Rocklin, Fr.
Nico Salaices, Rio Linda, Sr.
Lathun Snipes, Monterey Trail, Jr.
Joe Wagner, Folsom, Sr.


Kicker
Andres Paez-Ponce, Rio Linda, Sr.


Punter
Carter Krupp, Woodcreek, Sr.


FIRST TEAM
DEFENSE


Linemen
Logan Arnold, Yuba City, Sr.
Cade Brownholtz, Jesuit, Sr.
Will Buck, Capital Christian, Sr.
Tatuo Martinson, Del Oro, Sr.
Nathan Peterson, Dixon, Sr.
Chandon Pierre, Folsom, Sr.


Linebackers
Nathan Addleman, Oak Ridge, Sr.
Noah Jenkins, Folsom, Sr.
Marcus Jones, Monterey Trail, Sr.
Laitu Latu, Jesuit, Sr.
Charlie Rogers, Del Oro, Sr.
Isaiah Ward, Inderkum, Sr.


Defensive backs
Parker Clayton, Folsom, Sr.
Dylan Jorge, Folsom, Sr.
Trey Jones, Capital Christian, Sr.
Caleb Nelson, Folsom, Sr.
Dante Pericin, Del Oro, Sr.
Isaiah Rutherford, Jesuit, Sr.


All-Purpose
Devin Carmona, Casa Roble, Sr.
Cade Cunningham, Jesuit, Sr.
Alvin Banks, Cordova, Sr.
Marshall Chapman, Placer, Sr.
Dawson Hurst, Del Oro, Sr.
Elijah King, Cosumnes Oaks, Sr.
Tre Maronic, Bear River, Jr.
Jacob Trach, Cosumnes Oaks, Sr.
Tyson Ybarra, Rio Linda, Sr.
Michael Worthem, Center, Sr.


SECOND TEAM


Linemen
Jonathan Boyd, Capital Christian, Sr.
Caleb Freeland, Folsom, Sr.
DeShawn Lynch, Folsom, Jr.
Dean Rice, River Valley, Sr.
Devon Williams, Inderkum, Sr.
Andrew Wyandt, Casa Roble, Sr.


Linebackers
Andrew Almonte, Monterey Trail, Sr.
Logan Benoit, Inderkum, Sr.
Jacob Ellis, Granite Bay, Sr.
Jordan Susbilla, Roseville, Sr.
Luke Triplett, Casa Roble, Sr.
Carson Westlake, Del Oro, Sr.


Defensive backs
Abraham Banks, Rio Linda, Sr.
Tyler Bohannon, Grant, Sr.
Savaughn Bradley, Antelope, Jr.
Javon Felton, Sacramento, Sr.
Tyler Green, Christian Brothers, Sr.
Dylan Scott, Bear River, Sr.


Honorable Mention
Quarterbacks
Danny Bell, El Dorado; Clayton Byer, Union Mine; Cooper Crick, Capital Christian; Gerald Davis, Highlands; Hank Harvego, Jesuit; Carter Harris, Elk Grove; Matt Jenner, Oak Ridge; Nathan Lucero, Antelope; Gavin McAuliff, East Nicolaus; Grant Patterson, Vista del Lago; Francisco Salinas, Sheldon; Johnelle Sanders, Cordova; Jacob Stewart, Christian Brothers; Tommy Turner, Lincoln; Keaton Wright, Golden Sierra.


Running backs
Dalonte Baskerville, Rosemont; Elias Bonds, Center; Hunter Daniels, Bear River; Jeremiah Bonner-Hayes, Bradshaw Christian; Tyler Boston, Dixon; Grant Dinger, Woodcreek; William Goebell, Foothill; Ryan Hurley, Rio Vista; Christian Kinsey, Grant; Javier Zuniga, Marysville.


Receivers
Edward Asi, Burbank; Kendric Bailey, Jesuit; Chris Delaloye, Western Sierra; Travion Drummer, Foothill; Michael Graves, Sheldon; Kelvin Jackson, Center; Luke Jones, Christian Brothers; Terrell Littlejohn, Pleasant Grove; Liam Mays, Rocklin; Josh Moore, Del Oro; Max Rodarte, Capital Christian; Emari White, Center; Chad Wilson, Vista del Lago.


Linemen
Nate Bitners, Davis; Tucker Black, Del Oro; Johnny Carrillo, Bear River; Myles Cannon, Cosumnes Oaks; Kyle Christiansen, Placer; Joel Contreras, Inderkum; Wiley Drummond, Colfax; Louis Fudge, Placer; Jacob Hudson, Elk Grove; Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, Davis; Adrian Lopez, Sheldon; Colton McElroy, Placer; Austin McCoy, Cordova; Trae Nix, Bear River; Garrison Passmore, Folsom; Peter Povey, Casa Roble; Kamarion Porter, Cosumnes Oaks; Eddie Rabuku, Rio Linda; Charlie Tollner, Pleasant Grove; Isaiah Tupou, Grant; David Veske, Del Oro; Joe Young, Granite Bay.


Kickers/punters
Bryce Buck, Folsom; Dylan Garcia, Colfax; Robert Jones, Whitney; Bryce Law, Oak Ridge; Michael Lee, Monterey Trail; Gabe Neumann, Jesuit; Zach Rohde, Placer.


DEFENSE


Defensive linemen
Jared Baze, Bear River; Jesus Castillo, Placer; Chandler Dakin, Placer; Cedric Gillespie, Inderkum; Fabian Joseph, Sheldon; Arturo Pantoja, Monterey Trail; Germaine Spearman, Monterey Trail; Andrew Turner, Cordova; AJ Vella, Elk Grove; Tristan Weaver, Cosumnes Oaks.


Linebackers
Isaiah Bass, Capital Christian; Cameron Beck, Union Mine; Wyatt Berry, Del Oro; Brad Bishop, Placer; Phil Connor, Bradshaw Christian; Ginneral Bright, Sheldon; Matt Fowler, Granite Bay; Brandon Grant, Elk Grove; Dyllan Hyde, East Nicolaus; Chase Laguana-Scott, Placer; Jake LaHaie, Colfax; Grady Manley, Lincoln; Sean Myles, Oakmont; Seth Pearce, Union Mine; Devin Sullivan, Elk Grove; Jordan Totton, Capital Christian.


Defensive backs

Deyvon Drayton, Sacramento; Anders Johnson, Woodland Christian; Lucas Mayol, Franklin; Markus Martinez, Marysville; Lorenzo McGill, Center; Duke Morales, Nevada Union; Savion Pressley, Inderkum; Daniel Ray, Laguna Creek; Kheloni Riddick, Elk Grove; Gavin Davis-Smith, Folsom; Sheldon Smith, Franklin; Deeunj Stevenson, Sacramento; Joey Storey, Del Campo; Spencer Vigil, Jesuit;


All-Purpose
Payne Barksdale, Davis; Marcel Calvin, Kennedy; Daniel Carrion, Winters; Taniela Fisilau, Burbank; Raymond Fite, Cordova; Elijah Henderson, Ponderosa; Jason Her, McClatchy; Avant Jacobs, Oak Ridge; Dalton Lowrie, Winters; Carlos Pierre, Encina; Brandon Rundgren, Franklin; JT Stinson, East Nicolaus; Jesse Whigam, Placer; Cole Wyant, Rocklin.

