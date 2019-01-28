Prep notes/basketball rankings: Streaks end, good and bad, as regular season winds down

Basketball is all about momentum, including streaks.
Three of them are topical as the high school girls basketball regular season winds down.
Top-ranked Antelope had its 13-game winning streak snapped when the Titans (22-2) lost to Heritage of Brentwood in a nonleague contest of programs expected to make a run at CIF Northern California championships.
Heritage (19-3), of the North Coast Section, prevailed 68-60. Antelope’s other loss was 65-56 to Bear Creek of Stockton on Dec. 8, and Bear Creek stuck it to another regional power Saturday, topping No. 2 Folsom 58-38.
Bear Creek (19-4) will be a high seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs that will include Folsom, No. 3 McClatchy and longtime powerhouse St. Mary’s of Stockton. If Bear Creek were to fall into Division II, it could run into Antelope, a rematch of last season’s D-II section final won by the Titans.
Small-school power Valley Christian of Roseville, a three-time section Division VI winner since 2014, had its six-year, 77-game Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League winning streak halted in a 63-58 setback to Western Sierra Academy in Rocklin. VCA holds a one-game lead on Western Sierra with four games to play.
VCA’s Bernada Rreshpja, the section’s leading scorer at 27.2 points going in, was held to a season-low 13. Lizzie Souza led Western Sierra with 20 points, and Moriah Kawas and Brenna Mellish had 14 each.
And in Galt, the Warriors celebrated the end of a long skid.
In beating Rosemont 35-29 on Jan. 22 at home, Galt snapped a 62-game losing streak in Sierra Valley Conference play, giving first-year coach Angela DaPrato hope for more success for a program that has suffered plenty this decade. The struggles include going 14-133 from 2011-12 through 2016-17.
At 10-13, the Warriors have their most victories since 2010-11, when they went 22-8.
“My goal this season was to have a strong preseason and win one league game,” DaPrato said in an email. She’s a longtime member of the Galt Joint Union District Board of Trustees. “We achieved the preseason goal and we accomplished our ultimate goal of winning a league game.
“(Assistant coach) Garry Halsey and I are rebuilding a program and we have a young team. For some, winning one league game might seem like a weak goal, but we needed to get over the hurdle before we can dominate the mountain.”
Freshman forward Kaya Weaver led Galt with 12 points and sophomore guard Raina Saldivar had eight. The lone senior on the roster is guard Hannah Aguirre.
Bulldog bite
Top-ranked Folsom beat No. 3 Rocklin 77-65 in Rocklin on Friday to inch closer to another Sierra Foothill League boys championship.
Moving the ball and using DeShawn Lynch inside, the Bulldogs beat the Thunder for the second time.
A 6-foot-4, 270-pound All-Metro defensive lineman for Folsom’s CIF State championship football team, Lynch had 22 points and 12 rebounds. Among the junior’s football suitors are Arizona State, which offered a full scholarship last week.
Folsom junior guard Tiler Fears led all scorers with 26, driving, shooting and making free throws. Senior guard Dylan Davis, he of the superbly coiffed blond hair and steady game, had 12.
Franklin fire
It’s become a payback season of sorts for No. 6 Franklin, which avenged an 84-72 home loss to Jesuit by recording a 54-52 victory over the No. 7 Marauders on Friday in Carmichael.
Senior guard Leland Estacio scored 25 points, including the winner on a 12-foot jumper just before the buzzer. Freshman guard Davion Wright had 14 points.
Estacio had 19 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter on Jan. 18 against previous No. 1-ranked Sheldon, a 67-63 win that halted the Huskies’ 56-game Delta League winning streak. Sheldon beat Franklin weeks earlier 84-44.
Jack Jones scorched Franklin for a Jesuit school-record 49 points in the first meeting between the teams. In the rematch, the senior guard tied it with 10 seconds remaining before Estacio’s winner.
“Jones is a class act,” Franklin coach Ken Manfredi said. “The kid is a relentless worker and a very good leader for their team. Also, no difference in his sportsmanship - humble and respectful - after a game, whether it’s scoring 49 and winning or losing a difficult game at the buzzer.”
Follow The Bee’s Joe Davidson: jdavidson@sacbee.com, @SacBee_JoeD, sacbee.com/high-school.
