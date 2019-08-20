Sacramento has been a quarterback powerhouse; this year looks even better than usual

The Bee’s Joe Davidson gives the scoop on area high school football coaches Sacramento Bee sports writer Joe Davidson shares his thoughts on some of the area's best high school football coaches and their impact on and off the field on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento Bee sports writer Joe Davidson shares his thoughts on some of the area's best high school football coaches and their impact on and off the field on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.

For years, the high school football region could be deemed, “The Year of the Quarterback”

Waves of spread-option passers or drop-back guys who moved onto the college ranks, including Ian Book of Oak Ridge to Notre Dame, where he’s the starter, to Jake Browning of Folsom to Washington, where he set records and now in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings.

But who’s the top gun for 2019? Few impact starters return for 2019, not that there is a shortage of talent.

Here’s a peek at 15 to watch, based on observation, coaching input and recruiting interest.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Danny Bell, El Dorado, 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Sr.

A three-year starter who saw time as a freshman, Bell has passed for 4,174 yards and 37 touchdowns in his career.

Anthony Grigsby, Cosumnes Oaks, 5-11, 200, Jr.

Shifty and quick, he passed for 1,430 yards and 14 scores for a playoff team.

Carter Harris, Elk Grove, 5-6, 165, Sr.

A triple-option ace, Harris ran for 1,268 yards and 15 scores for a playoff team.

Marciano Huston, Casa Roble, 6-0, 190

Passed for 1,401 yards and 20 touchdowns for 11-2 playoff team.

Justin Lamson, Oak Ridge, 6-2, 190, Jr.

A starter on D last season, Lamson has wowed his coaches with his QB potential.

Tre Maronic, Bear River, 6-4, 195

As versatile and dynamic an athlete as the Bruins have produced during 29 consecutive non-losing seasons is a rising recruit.

Gavin McAuliff, East Nicolaus, 5-10, 170

A 3-year starter, he has powered the Northern Section power to back-to-back 13-1 seasons.

Sean Nixon, Sheldon, 6-1, 165, Jr.

The son of offensive coordinator Chris Nixon, young Nixon has a live arm and lives to compete.

Ari Patu, Folsom, 6-4, 185

A transfer from Washington, Patu is long, lanky and skilled and gives the Bulldogs tremendous depth.

JJ Ray, Inderkum, 6-2, 195, Sr.

You have to have a smooth leader to run the wing-T, and he comes Ray again.

Jake Reithmeier, Folsom, 6-2, 215, Sr.

The next great Jake at Folsom following Browning and Jeffry? He has all the tools to do it.

Brandon Rundgren, Franklin, 6-2, 190

Also a fine punter, Rundgren vows to get Franklin back into the Division I playoffs.

Jacob Stewart, Christian Brothers, 6-4, 210

The next strong-armed passer from a school that has produced a ton of them, Stewart tossed 23 TDs in 2018.

Daniel Susac, 6-3, 200, Sr.

One of the nation’s top catchers can also chuck the football and comes from a QB tradition program.

Michael Wortham, Center, 5-9, 165, Sr.

Quick, instinctive, tough and talented, he passed for 1,629 yards and had 33 total scores in 2018.

Others: Eli Brickhandler, Whitney; Robert Bulahan, Galt; Clayton Byer, Union Mine; Luke Carrell, Davis; Carson Lowrie, Winters; Mitchell Dixon, Rio Americano; Amari Duncan, River City; Gunner Drake, Amador; Kyle Masterson, Rosemont; Ethan Medders, Rio Vista; Kaiden Pennington, Foresthill; Johnny Ruiz, El Camino; Nathan Valencia, Pleasant Grove; Anthony Uribes, Woodland Christian; Jeremy Villalobos, Vacaville.

Who’d we miss? Update us at jdavidson@sacbee.com