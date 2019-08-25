How upsets, blowouts in opening week juggled The Bee’s high school football rankings

Ben Busano (3) of Davis races toward the end zone for a touchdown with Grant’s Jaylen Lee (16) in pursuit Friday night. The scoring catch and run gave the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead on their way to a 35-6 victory over the Pacers and a bump to No. 10 in The Bee’s rankings. Brian Baer/Special to The Bee

The opening night of the high school football season featured upsets, surprise blowouts, rousing bounce-back efforts after lean seasons in 2018 and this: Folsom did not win.

OK, so the Bulldogs did not compete, starting with a Zero Week bye. Folsom plays Jesuit on Friday at Sacramento State.

Del Oro opened with a big 32-19 win over the top team in the Northern Section, Pleasant Valley of Chico. It was 32-0 at the half. Del Oro dedicated its new field turf to Golden Eagles coaching icons Bob Christiansen and John Fletcher.

Center pulled a stunner — OK, not to Center — in beating previous No. 6-ranked Rio Linda 48-40, and jumps into these rankings.

Del Oro hosts Inderkum and Oak Ridge plays at Vacaville in other big matchups.

A closer peek at The Sacramento Bee’s Top 20 (keep in mind these are not standings, as strength of schedule is a factor):

1. Folsom (0-0)

The Bulldogs start another season of promise on Friday, against Jesuit.

2. Monterey Trail (1-0)

The Mustangs went 12-1 last season and are fast and furious again, rushing for 382 yards in a 42-14 win over Sheldon as Otha Williams, Caleb Ramseur and Chris Chambers went to work.

3. Oak Ridge (1-0)

The Trojans knew they had another QB star in Justin Lamson, and he passed for 301 yards and four touchdowns, three to Avant Jacobs, in a 41-6 victory over Lincoln. This will be a terrific tandem.

4. Vacaville (0-1)

There’s no shame losing to NorCal No. 3-ranked Liberty of Brentwood 49-34. Next is Oak Ridge.

5. Capital Christian (1-0)

The Cougars beat Cosumnes Oaks 32-7 as Austin Amador tossed three touchdown passes against a Division I program loaded with speed and ferocity.

6. Del Oro (1-0)

The Golden Eagles have new stars to go with old stars Sheldon Conde and Aiden Foster, with Logan Strough and others.

7. Inderkum (1-0)

The Tigers beat Elk Grove 34-32 in a fun one but are pained at losing receiver Javi Daniels for the season with a foot injury. Depth is key now.

8. Jesuit (0-0)

The Marauders are itching to knock off Folsom after so many recent setbacks, including the last two season openers and in the playoffs.

9. Granite Bay (0-1)

The Grizzlies have a nice opening-game series going with Bay Area power Monte Vista of Danville — tough, tight games, including a 27-22 setback.

10. Davis (1-0)

The Blue Devils rocked Grant 35-6 after it was 7-6 at the half as Taylor Vaughn and Ben Busano sparkled for fiery coach Steve Smyte. They’re good, and so is Davis.

11. Rocklin (1-0)

A 2-8 season is long gone after a spirited 35-7 rout of Antelope for new coach Jason Adams, the longtime program defensive coordinator. He has a QB in Richie Watts, too.

12. Placer (1-0)

A 640-mile round trip to powerhouse Eureka was worth it for the Hillmen, who won 40-27 as Hans Grassman and Jesse Wigham ran wild.

13. Elk Grove (0-1)

A 34-32 loss to Inderkum is proof the Herd will be a factor, especially blur-quick QB ace Carter Harris.

14. Yuba City (1-0)

The Honkers applied defensive muscle in beating Nevada Union 31-12, allowing 3 yards a rush and 26 yards passing.

15. Center (1-0)

A QB to behold is Michael Wortham, who led his gritty bunch past Rio Linda on the road.

16. Rio Linda (0-1)

A year ago, Rio Linda was decked by Center, and responded big. This season?

17. Bear River (1-0)

Tre Maronic is the man. He plays hurt and inspired — and wins.

18. Colfax (1-0)

The Falcons opened their 60th season with a 35-13 win over Golden Sierra as John Beckman and David Martinez combined for four scores.

19. Casa Roble (1-0)

The Rams devoured Bella Vista 55-15 as Mason Brown and Brad Rankin led the defensive effort and Marciano Huston tossed five of his six touchdowns in the first half.

20. Antelope (0-1)

The Titans were rocked 35-7 by Rocklin and have another test against Lincoln.

Dropped out: Grant

Bubble teams (alphabetical order): Christian Brothers (1-0), Franklin (1-0), Grant (0-1), Pleasant Grove (1-0), Ponderosa (1-0), Rio Americano (1-0), River Valley (1-0), Sacramento (1-0), Vista del Lago (1-0), Whitney (1-0).

Football schedule

(all games kickoff between 7-7:30 p.m.)

Thursday:

Natomas vs. Laguna Creek at Cosumnes River College

Friday:

Western Sierra at Johnson, 4 p.m.

Antelope at Lincoln

Argonaut at Union Mine

Bear River at El Dorado

Bella Vista at El Camino

Bradshaw Christian at Durham

Capital Christian at Patterson

Center at Liberty Ranch

Bradshaw Christian at Durham

Chavez vs. Valley at Cosumnes River College

Chico vs. Sacramento at Sacramento City College

Christian Brothers vs. Pleasant Grove at Sheldon

Clovis East at Wood

Damonte Ranch at Granite Bay

Davis at Cordova

Delta at Riverbank

Denair at Woodland Christian

Dixon at Winters

Franklin at Rocklin

Golden Sierra vs. Mesa Verde at San Juan

Highlands at Lindhurst

Inderkum at Del Oro

Jesuit vs. Folsom at Sacramento State

Kennedy at Woodcreek

Marysville at Wheatland

McClatchy at Rosemont

McNair at Cosumnes Oaks

McQueen at Del Campo

Millennium at Rio Vista

Mira Loma vs. Brookside Christian at St. Mary’s (Stockton)

Nevada Union at Napa

Oak Ridge at Vacaville

Pioneer at Armijo

Placer at Whitney

Pleasant Valley at Yuba City

Ponderosa at Vista del Lago

Rio Linda at Casa Roble

River City at River Valley

Roseville at Oakmont

Sheldon at Burbank

Spanish Springs at Monterey Trail

Vanden at Rancho Cotate

Waterford at Foresthill

Woodland at Colfax