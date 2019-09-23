Bee’s section football rankings: The gap is closing among top teams.

See top local teams Folsom and Oak Ridge battle in thriller The No. 2 Oak Ridge Trojans hosted the No. 1 Folsom Bulldogs on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in a thrilling football game in El Dorado Hills. Despite trailing late in the third quarter, Folsom managed a 36-33 win. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The No. 2 Oak Ridge Trojans hosted the No. 1 Folsom Bulldogs on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in a thrilling football game in El Dorado Hills. Despite trailing late in the third quarter, Folsom managed a 36-33 win.

The Folsom Bulldogs are still the top dogs in the Sac-Joaquin Section, though the gap may be closing within its own league.

Folsom remained top-ranked in The Bee’s Section Large School rankings compiled by the Modesto and Sacramento Bee, but No. 2 Oak Ridge made it a fight to the finish before a missed field goal allowed the Bulldogs to escape El Dorado Hills with a 36-33 victory in a Sierra Foothill League opener.

That’s the 42nd consecutive league win for Folsom, dating back to their Delta League days in 2011.

Oak Ridge remains fixed at No. 2 since no section team has given Folsom this sort of game in quite some time.

St. Mary’s and Central Catholic are in these rankings despite losing records because The Bee factors in strength of schedule, and these two traditional powers have played the toughest schedule in the section.

- Joe Davidson

In the Bee’s Section Small School rankings, No. 1 Escalon travels to face No. 2 Hilmar on Friday.

The Cougars lost to the Yellowjackets twice last year and have been the Bee’s top team all season.

Hilmar beat Ripon last Friday while Escalon was idle.

The Pioneer Valley League and Trans-Valley League each have three teams in the rankings.

-Julian A. Lopez

THE BEE’S TOP 20

Sac-Joaquin Section

Football

Large Schools

Large School

1. Folsom (3-1)

2. Oak Ridge (3-1)

3. Buhach Colony (5-0)

4. Inderkum (4-0)

5. Monterey Trail (3-1)

6. Del Oro (4-1)

7. Rocklin (4-1)

8. Elk Grove (3-1)

9. Turlock (3-2)

10. Davis (4-1)

11. Capital Christian (3-2)

12. Vacaville (2-2)

13. Edison (3-1)

14. Sierra (5-0)

15. St. Mary’s (1-3)

16. Oakdale (3-2)

17. Vacaville (3-2)

18. Pleasant Grove (4-0)

19. Central Catholic (1-4)

20. Cosumnes Oaks (4-1)

- Joe Davidson/Julian A. Lopez

THE BEE’S TOP 10

Sac-Joaquin Section

Football

Small Schools

1. Escalon (4-0)

2. Hilmar (5-0)

3. Center (5-0)

4. Bear River (4-0)

5. Ripon (4-1)

6. Ripon Christian (3-1)

7. Highlands (4-0)

8. Woodland (2-2)

9. Colfax (2-2)

10. Denair (3-1)

- Joe Davidson/Julian A. Lopez