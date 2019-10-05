Union Mine upsets previously undefeated Rosemont with picks and grit

The Union Mine Diamondbacks line up against the Rosemont Wolverines on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Rob Jones Stadium. The Diamondbacks won a nail-biter against the Wolverines, 34-33, to open Sierra Valley Conference play. sholkko@sacbee.com

Never underestimate a team hungry for victory.

The Diamondbacks of Union Mine High School, considered the underdog, won their Sierra Valley Conference opener Friday night at Rosemont High School with 34-33 victory over the undefeated Wolverines and underdog .

The Wolverines came into Friday’s game with a 5-0 record and had outscored their opponents 175-26 through four games (Florin forfeited in Week 1).

The Diamondbacks entered the SVC conference opener with a 3-2 record, losing on the road to “powerhouse” programs like Escalon and Amador, according to head coach Jacob Bist. Despite dropping two games, it was an improvement for Union Mine as the team had only won one preseason game combined over the previous two seasons.

“We’ve had a really hard schedule,” senior defensive back Andrew Merrill said. “Overall, we’re fighting through it and that’s why we had that tough schedule, in the beginning, to get us ready for league games like this.”

The Diamondbacks came into Friday’s game with the underdog mindset that was created by late head coach Chic Bist, who died in September at 71 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, and is carried on with his legacy by his son, Jacob.

“He set a good foundation,” Bist said about his dad. “It’s a culture that we brought to Union Mine. When we first got there, kids weren’t playing to win football games, they’re just there to put a jersey on. We had 16 kids ineligible because of grades and we (only) have one kid in our whole program right now, my dad did a great job.”

The Wolverines jumped out to a 21-6 lead after the first quarter. The Diamondbacks offense struggled early in the game, with their only points of the first coming off a pick-six by Merrill returned 13 yards for the score.

Merrill did it again in the second quarter, this time returning the interception 23 yards for the score. The Wolverines held a narrow 21-20 lead at halftime.

Union Mine opened the second half with their third interception returned for a touchdown. Junior free safety Devin Williams got his second interception of the game and returned it 54 yards for the score to give his team the lead.

Another pick six for @union_mine. Junior FS Devin Williams gets the interception and takes it 54 yards for the touchdown.



That is the third pick six for the Diamondbacks tonight. Two point conversion is good.



28-21 UM with 9:53 remaining in the third quarter.@SacBee_JoeD pic.twitter.com/WpxIoVGbEL — Shaun (@Holkko23) October 5, 2019

The momentum created by the defense got the Diamondbacks offense going in the second half, allowing them to get the running game going and sustain long drives to keep the Wolverines off the field.

Rosemont nearly completed the comeback. Trailing 34-27 with 34.3 seconds left, senior quarterback Kyle Masterson made a 6-yard pass for a touchdown to cut the deficit to one. The Wolverines coaching staff ultimately decided to attempt the extra point kick and tie the game. The kick was a line-drive and was blocked by the Diamondbacks, sealing the win.

“Our mindset every day coming into practice is we are the underdog,” Merill said. “That mentality makes us play harder every single day. The underdogs are coming for the top.”

Senior defensive back Andrew Merrill made a huge impact for @union_mine in Friday night’s game as he had two interceptions returned for touchdowns to help keep his team alive in the first half.



Hear from Merrill after the big win over Rosemont.@ClaytonByer @JacobBist pic.twitter.com/iMtmEwLBEi — Shaun (@Holkko23) October 5, 2019

Union Mine senior quarterback Clayton Byer completed 13 of 25 passes for 151 yards on top of six carries for 38 yards and one touchdown.

For the Wolverines, senior running back Zion Gedeon scored four rushing touchdowns in the loss. Senior quarterback Kyle Masterson had a night to forget with four interceptions and three ran back for touchdowns.

“Every day our kids come to play, my dad is still the head coach,” Bist said. “I’m just there to be the voice.”

The Diamondbacks host Liberty Ranch and Rosemont faces El Dorado on the road, both at 7:30 p.m. Friday.