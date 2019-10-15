Joe Davidson
Bee’s section football rankings: Small-school rankings increase from 10 to 15.
What’s a season without some upsets to jolt the senses?
It happened in the Delta League twice over the weekend, leading us to tweak the large-school rankings.
Upstart Franklin of Elk Grove on Friday stunned one-loss Cosumnes Oaks 14-7 in a game as surprising as the defensive score.
On Saturday, unranked Jesuit upended one-loss Elk Grove 38-35 to officially make the Delta a free-for-all. Daniel Susac tossed four touchdown passes and ran for one for Jesuit, which is 2-1 in the Delta. Susac is a Major League Baseball catcher draft prospect who missed the first three games of this football season due to injury.
He has led Jesuit to a 2-1 showing.
The northern part of the section still occupies the top spots in the large-school rankings with Folsom, Inderkum, Rocklin and Oak Ridge. All are Sierra Foothill League members except Inderkum, which owns a 37-10 win at SFL member Del Oro in nonleague play.
-Joe Davidson
After eight weeks, we have made a change in the small-school rankings.
We have increased the number of ranked teams from 10 to 15.
No. 8 Calaveras, which beat No. 10 Amador last week, is at Sonora on Friday. Sonora hasn’t lost a Mother Lode League game since joining the MLL in 2014.
No. 1 Escalon is at No. 5 Ripon in a Trans-Valley League game. If the Cougars win, they will most likely finish the regular season undefeated and clinch the No. 1 seed in the Div. V playoffs.
- Julian A. Lopez
THE BEE’S TOP 20
Sac-Joaquin Section
Football
Large Schools
1. Folsom (6-1)
2. Inderkum (7-0)
3. Rocklin (6-2)
4. Oak Ridge (5-2)
5. Buhach Colony (7-0)
6. Monterey Trail (6-1)
7. Turlock (5-2)
7. Capital Christian (6-2)
9. Elk Grove (5-2)
10. Davis Sr. (6-1)
11. Vacaville (5-2)
12. Edison (6-1)
13. Del Oro (4-3)
14. St. Mary’s (3-4)
15. Central Catholic (4-4)
16. Lincoln-Stockton (7-0)
17. Cosumnes Oaks (6-2)
18. Oakdale (5-3)
19. Granite Bay (4-3)
20. Manteca (5-2)
-Joe Davidson/ Julian A. Lopez
THE BEE’S TOP 15
Sac-Joaquin Section
Football
Small Schools
1. Escalon (7-0)
2. Center (7-0)
3. Hilmar (6-1)
4. Bear River (6-1)
5. Ripon (6-1)
6. Ripon Christian (6-1)
7. Colfax (5-2)
8. Calaveras (5-2)
9. Bradshaw Christian (5-2)
(TIE)10. Amador (6-1)
(TIE) 10. Golden Sierra (5-2)
(TIE) 10. Highlands (6-1)
13. Rio Vista (6-1)
14. Denair (5-2)
15. Woodland Christian (4-2)
-Joe Davidson/ Julian A. Lopez
