See highlights of ‘The Buzz with Joe D,’ a season of high school sports news, insight

Joe D is back.

That is, his hit livestream show “The Buzz with Joe D” returns Tuesday. The show features longtime Sacramento Bee sports reporter Joe Davidson, who knows the Sacramento area high school prep scene better than anybody around.

The show, a subscriber-only event, brings viewers player profiles, team rankings, breaking news, analysis, insight and fun every Tuesday at noon at sacbee.com.

Davidson is joined by fellow sports reporter Cameron Salerno and sports editor Jim Patrick, as well as special guests.

Season 2 begins August 3, 2021.

See the video above for highlights from the debut season of “The Buzz with Joe D.”

David Caraccio
David Caraccio is a video producer for The Sacramento Bee who was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a graduate of San Diego State University and longtime journalist who has worked for newspapers as a reporter, editor, page designer and digital content producer.
About This Blog


Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

Contact Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com or on twitter at @SacBee_JoeD.

