Meet Grant High’s new football coach. 5 questions from The Buzz with Joe D

Longtime assistant coach and one-time Pacers linebacker Carl Reed has taken over the Grant High School football team, replacing legendary head coach Mike Alberghini.

The Sacramento Bee’s Joe Davidson caught up to Reed, who has long family ties to the school, before the beginning of the 2021 season. In this video, Reed talks about what it’s like to take over for Alberghini, what the team’s prospects are for this year and more.

The interview is part of Season 2 of the high school sports show The Buzz with Joe D. Catch the next live show, which brings you news, insight, profiles and analysis, on Tuesday at noon at sacbee.com.

Profile Image of David Caraccio
David Caraccio
David Caraccio is a video producer for The Sacramento Bee who was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a graduate of San Diego State University and longtime journalist who has worked for newspapers as a reporter, editor, page designer and digital content producer.
About This Blog


Joe Davidson has covered sports for The Sacramento Bee since 1988. He's an award-winning authority on high school sports, specializing in going behind the scenes to report on what makes teams and athletes unique. Though Davidson has been accused of being a graduate of Del Oro, De La Salle, Elk Grove, Franklin, Grant, Granite Bay, Jesuit, Oak Ridge, Rocklin, St. Francis and many other local schools, he attended high school in Oregon, where he participated in football and track.

Contact Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com or on twitter at @SacBee_JoeD.

Facebook: Sacramento Bee High School Sports

