Meet Grant High’s new football coach. 5 questions from The Buzz with Joe D

Longtime assistant coach and one-time Pacers linebacker Carl Reed has taken over the Grant High School football team, replacing legendary head coach Mike Alberghini.

The Sacramento Bee’s Joe Davidson caught up to Reed, who has long family ties to the school, before the beginning of the 2021 season. In this video, Reed talks about what it’s like to take over for Alberghini, what the team’s prospects are for this year and more.

