‘It's pretty humbling’: Rhys Hoskins of Sac State and Jesuit makes more history in MLB

Rhys Hoskins continues to make history in his young career.
On Wednesday, the slugger from Jesuit High School and Sacramento State became the quickest player to 30 career home runs in Philadelphia Philles history. He hit a three-run, opposite-field homer to fuel the Phillies' 3-0 win over the New York Yankees in his 119th game.
Hoskins notched his 31st homer the next day with a two-run blast in a 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals. He went 3 for 4 and also doubled.
Hoskins has worn a two-sided flap helmet ever since he broke his jaw by fouling a pitch off his face. His numbers have been jaw-dropping in the three weeks since he returned.
“I was able to step back, simplify things, and it’s going well,” Hoskins said after Thursday's win.
The Phillies have won 11 of 17 since he returned and are 41-29 overall in games Hoskins has played entering Friday.
“The thing that stands out the most to me will always be how he manages an at-bat for a young player,” Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. “The home runs are impressive. There’s no question about it. The power production is impressive.”
Hoskins played three seasons at Sac State and was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 Major League Baseball draft.
He made his major-league debut last season on August 10. The rookie quickly became one of the biggest stories in baseball as the fastest player MLB history to 18 home runs in 34 games, the fastest to reach 45 RBIs and the second to drive in 40 runs before playing his 40th big-league game.
Hoskins began the 2018 season hitting .233 with six home runs and 28 RBIs through 61 games before being placed on the 10-day disabled list after fracturing his jaw on May 28, according to MLB.com.
Hall of Famer Chuck Klein previously was the Phillies' fastest to 30 homers, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. He did it in 132 games. Former MVP Ryan Howard reached 30 homers in 134 games.
"Any time you get mentioned with names like that, it's pretty humbling," Hoskins told NBC Sports Philadelphia. "It's cool. Hopefully there's a lot more to come, but we'll see."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
