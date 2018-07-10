'Oh, my God. Is my jaw OK?' How an outfield wall got the upper hand on Rhys Hoskins

Rhys Hoskins has already spent time on the disabled list this season due to a broken jaw.
Philadelphia Phillies teammates and fans were likely nervous Tuesday, even if only temporarily.
The right fielder went face-first into the wall attempting to make a catch on a ball hit by Amed Rosario during the Phillies' 7-3 road victory over the New York Mets.
#Phillies OF Rhys Hoskins face had an ugly collision with the wall at Citi Field. #Mets #MLB pic.twitter.com/D9ahil9FW2— Matt Johnson (@MattJ_Sports) July 11, 2018
The victory, combined with the Atlanta Braves' loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, puts Philadelphia alone in first place in the National League East this late in the season for the first time since the end of the 2011 season.
That likely helps ease any pain Hoskins might be feeling.
The Sacramento State and Jesuit High product was sent to the 10-day DL after he fractured his jaw May 28 when he fouled a pitch off his face at Dodger Stadium.
Hoskins did not make the catch Tuesday, allowing Rosario to reach third base. He thought of the injury after the play.
"After I hit the wall and I threw the ball in, that was the first thing I thought of," Hoskins said. "I was like, 'Oh, my God. Is my jaw OK?' But yeah, I'm fine."
Hoskins, who had three hits Tuesday, seemed to be in good spirits after the game, even poking a little fun at himself over the incident.
Wall: 1— Rhys Hoskins (@rhyshoskins) July 11, 2018
Rhys: 0
Can’t wait for our next meeting Mr. Wall
With any luck, there won't be another meeting anytime soon.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
