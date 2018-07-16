The Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins was the No. 8 seed in the 2018 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday in Washington. He upset top-seeded Jesus Aguilar of the Milwaukee Brewers in the opening round but fell 21-20 to the Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber in the semifinals.
The Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins was the No. 8 seed in the 2018 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday in Washington. He upset top-seeded Jesus Aguilar of the Milwaukee Brewers in the opening round but fell 21-20 to the Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber in the semifinals. Alex Brandon The Associated Press
The Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins was the No. 8 seed in the 2018 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday in Washington. He upset top-seeded Jesus Aguilar of the Milwaukee Brewers in the opening round but fell 21-20 to the Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber in the semifinals. Alex Brandon The Associated Press

Baseball

Rhys Hoskins set a Home Run Derby record. Why it wasn’t enough to make the final round

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

July 16, 2018 07:19 PM

Rhys Hoskins was the first player in the history of the Home Run Derby to reach 20 homers in the semifinal round.

Unfortunately for the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder and first baseman, that record was very short-lived.

The Sacramento State and Jesuit High product was ousted in the second round of the 2018 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday when Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber hit 21 balls out, including one as time expired, to advance to the final round.

Washgington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper, competing on his home field at Nationals Park, beat Schwarber 19-18 to win the title.

Hoskins made some early noise. As the No. 8 seed, he hit 17 home runs in the opening round to upset top-seeded Jesus Aguilar of the Milwaukee Brewers. Aguilar finished with 12.

It’s the second year in a row the No. 1 seed was defeated in the first round. Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was seeded eighth when he hit 17 homers in the opening round, one more than New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez.

In all, Hoskins hit 37 balls out, including one that traveled 466 feet in the second round.

When he was named to the derby last week, he said he was just happy to be there.

“I think it’s a cool honor, just the fact that I would even be considered,” Hoskins said on MLB.com. “Obviously not the complete way I want to be involved in the week, but it should be fun. I get to be around a pretty cool group of guys.

“I grew up watching the Home Run Derby as a kid, so I think that full circle kind of moment is pretty cool.”

Hoskins entered the event with just 14 home runs in the regular season, the lowest total among the eight contestants. Aguilar, his first round opponent, led all participants with 24.

  Comments  