A’s and Giants 2019 schedules are out. Here’s when they meet in the Bay Bridge Series

Green and gold? Orange and black?
Whichever side you prefer, you can now begin to make your plans to see the Bay Area rivals play next year.
Major League Baseball released the 2019 regular-season schedule for all teams Wednesday and both the A’s and Giants open with teams from their division.
The A’s and Seattle Mariners will get things started for all of baseball with a two-game set in Tokyo on March 20-21.
San Francisco and the rest of MLB will begin a week later. The Giants travel to Petco Park on March 28 to face the San Diego Padres.
As for the Bay Bridge Series, A’s and Giants fans will have to wait until August — and there are fewer games next year than in 2018. San Francisco hosts a two-game set Aug. 13-14 and the teams will play Aug. 24-25 in Oakland.
The A’s won four of six this year after losing each opener of the three-game interleague meetings. The six games in 2018, with three on each end of the All-Star break, was a change from the previous two seasons, when the Bay Area rivals played four consecutive games, two at each team’s home site.
