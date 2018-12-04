How Sonoma Raceway plans to honor ‘incredible history’ with 50th anniversary moments

There’s going to be a golden anniversary celebration at the road course.
Sonoma Raceway is set to honor 50 years of racing next year, as the motor sports facility hosts a slate of activity while looking back at its history. A logo which pays tribute to the raceway’s original name, Sears Point, was introduced Tuesday to commemorate the occasion.
“Sonoma Raceway’s legacy over the last half century covers the spectrum from iconic professional stars to thousands of amateur enthusiast racers who have turned laps on our road course or accelerated down the quarter-mile,” Steve Page, Sonoma Raceway president and general manager, said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating with all of them in the coming year and honoring our incredible history.”
The raceway, which was also known as Infineon Raceway from 2002-12, has already started the engine on the celebrations, marking the anniversary of the facility’s groundbreaking Aug. 14, 1968. Paving was completed on the road course in November of that year and it hosted its first non-spectator event, an SCCA Enduro, on Dec. 1. The raceway in 1969 hosted its first full season, which included racing by NHRA, AMA and SCCA.
Now the track is one of just two road courses to annually host races in NASCAR’s top circuit. The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will run its 31st weekend at the raceway June 21-23. This year’s race was won by Martin Truex Jr.
Coming a month later (July 26-28) is the 32nd NHRA Sonoma Nationals.
Fans can join the fun by sharing personal memories, stories and pictures from events at the raceway at www.sonomaraceway.com/50 or on social media using the hashtag #Race50noma.
For more information or for tickets to any of next year’s events, visit the raceway’s website or call 800-870-7223.
Major events at the raceway
Here’s the major event schedule for Sonoma Raceway in 2019:
Make the Future California Featuring Shell Eco-Marathon Americas – April 3-6
Sonoma Speed Festival, Historic Car Racing – May 31-June 2
Blancpain GT World Challenge America Series – June 7-9
Toyota/Save Mart 350, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – June 21-23
NHRA Division 7 Drag Races, presented by Korbel – July 17-21
NHRA Sonoma Nationals, NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series – July 26-28
CycleGear Championship of Sonoma, MotoAmerica – Aug. 10-11
CSRG Charity Challenge, Historic Car Racing – Oct. 4-6
