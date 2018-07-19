Shaquille O’Neal went to social media for help. Why one response hit nothing but net

Shaquille O’Neal was one of the most dominant centers in NBA history.
Check the résumé: In 19 seasons, the 1999 Rookie of the Year was a 15-time All-Star, three-time NBA Finals MVP, 2000 league MVP, won four championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and was inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. The list of accolades goes on.
However, one blemish in his game was his free-throw shooting. He finished his career making just 52.7 percent from the line, with his best showing the 62.2 percent he recorded in 2002-03.
At least one fan hasn’t forgotten this.
O’Neal, now an analyst with TNT’s “Inside the NBA” and a minority owner of the Kings, on Monday posted a photo of a boat he hashtagged #mynewtoy and asked his followers, “What should I name her?”
Facebook user Andy Yang chimed in: “Call it ‘Free Throw’ so you won’t ever sink it.”
The shot hit nothing but net among fellow users on the social media site.
As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Yang’s comment had more than 5,500 reactions, including 3,300 “likes” and 1,900 “hahas” — and one “angry” face, as well as 502 replies.
Shaq may have a new toy, but it looks like he’s the one who got played.
