Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss, left, is guarded by Kings forward Skal Labissiere on Dec. 12, 2017, in Sacramento. Chriss, a Pleasant Grove High School graduate, was traded to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Chriss was drafted by the Kings in 2016 but immediately traded to the Suns for three players, including Labissiere.
Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss, left, is guarded by Kings forward Skal Labissiere on Dec. 12, 2017, in Sacramento. Chriss, a Pleasant Grove High School graduate, was traded to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Chriss was drafted by the Kings in 2016 but immediately traded to the Suns for three players, including Labissiere. Rich Pedroncelli The Associated Press
Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss, left, is guarded by Kings forward Skal Labissiere on Dec. 12, 2017, in Sacramento. Chriss, a Pleasant Grove High School graduate, was traded to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Chriss was drafted by the Kings in 2016 but immediately traded to the Suns for three players, including Labissiere. Rich Pedroncelli The Associated Press

Basketball

A four-player NBA trade will send two Sacramento-area natives to new addresses

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

August 30, 2018 11:54 PM

Two NBA players with Sacramento-area roots are changing addresses.

The Houston Rockets have traded forward Ryan Anderson, an Oak Ridge High product, to the Phoenix Suns for forward Marquese Chriss, a Pleasant Grove High graduate, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The players are part of a four-player deal in which the Suns will also get De’Anthony Melton and the Rockets acquire Brandon Knight.

The 30-year-old Anderson, who has played 10 seasons in the NBA, is a stretch power forward who specializes in shooting 3-pointers. He had a down year in terms of statistics in 2017-18, when he averaged just 9.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 38.6 percent from outside the arc.

As for Chriss — who was drafted No. 8 by the Kings in 2016 and then traded to the Suns for three players, including current Kings players Bogdan Bogdanovic and Skal Labissiere — the 21-year-old power forward averaged 8.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 154 games over two seasons.

  Comments  