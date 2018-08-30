A four-player NBA trade will send two Sacramento-area natives to new addresses

Two NBA players with Sacramento-area roots are changing addresses.
The Houston Rockets have traded forward Ryan Anderson, an Oak Ridge High product, to the Phoenix Suns for forward Marquese Chriss, a Pleasant Grove High graduate, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The players are part of a four-player deal in which the Suns will also get De’Anthony Melton and the Rockets acquire Brandon Knight.
Houston has traded Ryan Anderson and De'Anthony Melton to Phoenix for Marquese Chriss and Brandon Knight, league source tells ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2018
The 30-year-old Anderson, who has played 10 seasons in the NBA, is a stretch power forward who specializes in shooting 3-pointers. He had a down year in terms of statistics in 2017-18, when he averaged just 9.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 38.6 percent from outside the arc.
As for Chriss — who was drafted No. 8 by the Kings in 2016 and then traded to the Suns for three players, including current Kings players Bogdan Bogdanovic and Skal Labissiere — the 21-year-old power forward averaged 8.5 points and 4.8 rebounds in 154 games over two seasons.
