A four-player NBA trade will send two Sacramento-area natives to new addresses

Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss, left, is guarded by Kings forward Skal Labissiere on Dec. 12, 2017, in Sacramento. Chriss, a Pleasant Grove High School graduate, was traded to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Chriss was drafted by the Kings in 2016 but immediately traded to the Suns for three players, including Labissiere. Rich Pedroncelli The Associated Press