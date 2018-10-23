DeMarcus Cousins laughs at verbal beating from fan: ‘You’ve ruined the NBA’

DeMarcus Cousins has yet to take the floor for the Golden State Warriors, and won’t for the foreseeable future.
But he already is taking fire, face-to-face, from at least one fan who believes his addition to the Warriors guarantees the team a fourth NBA championship in five seasons.
We direct you to Sunday evening in Denver, where the Warriors are taking on the Nuggets. A fan — the kind of guy the Stray Cats might describe “a real square cat, he looks a 1974” is berating Cousins, who is in civvies minding his business on the Golden State bench.
The fan, interestingly enough, is wearing a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey to a Denver Nuggets game. He lights into Cousins:
“You ruined the NBA!” he hollers. “It’s real funny!”
The guy then makes a reference to money that is lost to posterity due to incoherence likely related to his five-alarm mad-on.
Cousins, who spent his first 6 1/2 seasons with the Kings before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in February 2017, is clearly amused by the fan’s rage.
“Punk (expletive)! He destroyed the league,” the fan says in a parting shot.
More bad news for Mr. Mad: The Warriors on Monday released an injury update indicating Cousins’ rehabilitation from an Achilles’ tendon injury is proceeding swimmingly.
