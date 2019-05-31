Game 1 of the NBA Finals shows why the Warriors are lost without Durant in lineup

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and teammate Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) talk during their game against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden One Center on Friday, Dec.14, 2018. hamezcua@sacbee.com

So the Warriors don’t need Kevin Durant, eh?

That stance – held so strongly by so many only a few days ago – was proven utterly ridiculous in Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals Thursday.

Yes, the Warriors can still win a third straight title without Durant in the lineup. But after losing the opening game of the series 118-109 to the Toronto Raptors, there’s no question that the Warriors would have preferred to have him on the court.

Because without Durant, and there’s no assurance he’ll play at all in this series, it was almost as if the roles had reversed between the Raptors and the Warriors.

It was Toronto with more fast-break points, 24 to 17

It was Toronto with so many key 3-pointers.

It was Toronto that received a huge game from its underappreciated, two-way power forward. Pascal Siakam, in his first Finals game, scored a playoff career-high 32 points on 14-of-17 shooting.

It was Toronto with the smothering, switching defense that was easily converted into offense.

It was Toronto whose play was emboldened by an electric and cacophonic home crowd.