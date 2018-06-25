With games a week away, who's joining Kings summer roster? A look at recent signings

Sacramento is playing a big role in this year's NBA summer league.

In fact, the city is kicking off summer action. The three-day California Classic will begin at Golden 1 Center next Monday, continuing July 3 and July 5. (Perhaps players and fans will celebrate the off-day by taking in a fireworks show near the Tower Bridge.)

The Classic will feature doubleheaders showcasing the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and, of course, the Kings. The standard summer league continues July 6 in Las Vegas, and runs through July 17.

Of course, before any games begin, the Kings will need to put together their team. In the past week, they've signed at least four undrafted players to join the summer squad.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Summer league rosters typically contain a combination of free-agent invites and first- and second-year NBA talent. Last year's roster had 17, including former Sacramento State center Eric Stuteville.

Coming off high praise from coach Dave Joerger and general manager Vlade Divac in his official introduction, No. 2 overall draft pick Marvin Bagley III will be on the roster. As will rookie Harry Giles III, who ended up with Sacramento via trade after being picked by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2017 draft. (Perhaps second-year point guard Frank Mason III will join in, too, for good measure? III's company, after all.)

Here's a rundown on additional signings to the Kings summer squad so far, with most of the moves confirmed on — where else — Twitter.

Wenyen Gabriel, power forward, Kentucky

Gabriel, a 6-foot-9 former five-star high school recruit debuted for the Wildcats in 2016. He tweeted Friday: "Coming to SAC!" Declaring for this year's draft but going undrafted, the Sudanese power forward worked out for the Kings last month.

Marcus Foster, shooting guard, Creighton

Creighton congratulated and announced Foster's summer league invite in a Friday morning tweet. The undrafted Texas native and shooting guard played for Kansas State between 2013-15, transferring to Creighton the following year. Multiple Kings scouts watched Foster put up strong performances with Creighton his senior year.

Congratulations to former Creighton star guard Marcus Foster who will play for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Summer League next month. @Swaggy2_ #SacramentoProud #ProJays https://t.co/QOzMjCoXrh pic.twitter.com/OtwJXz6sTv — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) June 22, 2018

Daxter Miles Jr., shooting guard, West Virginia

The Kings signed undrafted free agent Miles Jr. to a two-way deal, his agent reported last week. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound shooting guard played four years for West Virginia.

Per Agent: Daxter Miles Jr. has received a two way and will be playing on the Sacramento Kings summer league team and hopefully beyond! Congrats Dax, proud of you. pic.twitter.com/ypdui3iVMa — Bob Huggins (@CoachHuggs) June 22, 2018

Cameron Reynolds, guard, Tulane

Reynolds tweeted last Thursday, after the draft, thanking the Kings for an opportunity. The free-agent guard out of Tulane's free-agent will also join the Kings summer league roster.

Two more undrafted commitments: Oregon State’s Drew Eubanks joining the San Antonio Spurs‘ summer league team; Tulane’s Cameron Reynolds signing free-agent deal with the Sacramento Kings. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 22, 2018

Meanwhile in the NBA offseason, Kings guard Buddy Hield will compete in the 2019 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers for the Bahamas Basketball Federation national team, as reported Monday by the Nassau Guardian. The team will face the U.S. Virgin Islands on Thursday and play against the Dominican Republic on July 2.