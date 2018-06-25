LeBron to the Kings? Likely impossible, but someone bought billboards to give it a try

Could the Kings lure LeBron James, and convince basketball's biggest superstar to bring his talents to the City of Trees should he declare free agency?
No, they cannot, according to almost any basketball analyst and anyone with knowledge on James and the NBA.
Still, it didn't stop one (presumed) devoted fan from developing his sales pitch: A purple billboard, spotted recently in the Sacramento area, that simply reads "#KingsJames" alongside a golden crown.
Photos and posts to social media since Friday indicate that the digital billboard has been seen in at least two places: along Highway 99, and on Highway 50 near the Hazel Avenue exit. The sight got the attention of fans and commuters, and stirred up a bit of a fuss this weekend on Twitter:
It is not known who bought the ad space or what that person or group's motive might be. A die-hard Kings fan? A LeBron fanatic based in Sacramento? An internet troll with extra money to spare on billboards? The world may never know.
Even one Kings player sees James-to-the-Kings as a nonstarter. In a video interview posted Monday by TMZ Sports, center Willie Cauley-Stein was seen outside a Los Angeles nightclub. Asked about James, Cauley-Stein said, "He's coming here," further clarifying that he meant the Lakers.
Many NBA fans and analysts have predicted James will leave the Cleveland Cavaliers and enter free agency, which does not officially begin until Sunday. Some people think he will join the Lakers because he recently enrolled his son, LeBron James Jr., into a private high school in L.A.
Bleacher Report suggested Cauley-Stein probably doesn't have much insider info on LeBron's plans or intentions, and that he was likely just speculating or having fun.
Cauley-Stein also predicted teammate Harry Giles III as rookie of the year for 2018-19, "because that's my guy."
Asked about offseason trade possibilities around the NBA, Cauley-Stein said with a wry smile: "The league is crazy, man. Ain't no loyalty in it. Who knows?"
Indeed, no one knows anything for sure (except, possibly, for LeBron). But as far as those Sacramento billboards? It's probably a long shot to sway the NBA's biggest superstar, who most likely does not commute regularly on highways 50 or 99, but perhaps it is worth a try.
