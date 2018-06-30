De'Aaron Fox won't join Kings in Las Vegas. Here's a look at their summer-league roster

De'Aaron Fox looking forward to playing in California Classic with new teammates

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox said he's looking forward to playing with his new teammates during the California Classic being played at the Golden 1 Center.
June 30, 2018

The Kings announced their roster Saturday for the Las Vegas summer league, which runs July 6-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on UNLV’s campus.

Point guard De’Aaron Fox, who will play in the California Classic tournament at Golden 1 Center from Monday through Thursday, is absent from the roster.

Marvin Bagley III, this year’s No. 2 overall draft pick, will join three members of the Kings’ 2017 draft class – Harry Giles, Justin Jackson and Frank Mason III – in Las Vegas.

Sacramento will play at least five games, including July 7 against the Phoenix Suns and No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton.

Player

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

Last Team

Frank Mason III

G

5-11

190

Kings

Marcus Foster

G

6-3

205

Creighton

Allerik Freeman

G

6-3

200

NC State

Daxter Miles Jr.

G

6-3

200

West Virginia

Elston Turner Jr.

G

6-4

210

Texas A&M

Justin Jackson

F

6-8

210

Kings

Brandon Austin

G

6-6

185

Oregon

Cam Reynolds

G-F

6-8

225

Tulane

Marvin Bagley III

F

6-11

234

Duke

Nigel Hayes

F

6-8

255

Kings

Wenyen Gabriel

F

6-9

213

Kentucky

Harry Giles

F

6-10

240

Kings

Zach Auguste

F

6-10

243

Panathinaikos

Anthony Brown

F

6-7

210

Timberwolves

Devin Williams

F

6-9

255

G-League

