De'Aaron Fox won't join Kings in Las Vegas. Here's a look at their summer-league roster

The Kings announced their roster Saturday for the Las Vegas summer league, which runs July 6-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on UNLV’s campus.
Point guard De’Aaron Fox, who will play in the California Classic tournament at Golden 1 Center from Monday through Thursday, is absent from the roster.
Marvin Bagley III, this year’s No. 2 overall draft pick, will join three members of the Kings’ 2017 draft class – Harry Giles, Justin Jackson and Frank Mason III – in Las Vegas.
Sacramento will play at least five games, including July 7 against the Phoenix Suns and No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton.
Player
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
Last Team
Frank Mason III
G
5-11
190
Kings
Marcus Foster
G
6-3
205
Creighton
Allerik Freeman
G
6-3
200
NC State
Daxter Miles Jr.
G
6-3
200
West Virginia
Elston Turner Jr.
G
6-4
210
Texas A&M
Justin Jackson
F
6-8
210
Kings
Brandon Austin
G
6-6
185
Oregon
Cam Reynolds
G-F
6-8
225
Tulane
Marvin Bagley III
F
6-11
234
Duke
Nigel Hayes
F
6-8
255
Kings
Wenyen Gabriel
F
6-9
213
Kentucky
Harry Giles
F
6-10
240
Kings
Zach Auguste
F
6-10
243
Panathinaikos
Anthony Brown
F
6-7
210
Timberwolves
Devin Williams
F
6-9
255
G-League
