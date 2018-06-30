De'Aaron Fox won't join Kings in Las Vegas. Here's a look at their summer-league roster

The Kings announced their roster Saturday for the Las Vegas summer league, which runs July 6-17 at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on UNLV’s campus.

Point guard De’Aaron Fox, who will play in the California Classic tournament at Golden 1 Center from Monday through Thursday, is absent from the roster.

Marvin Bagley III, this year’s No. 2 overall draft pick, will join three members of the Kings’ 2017 draft class – Harry Giles, Justin Jackson and Frank Mason III – in Las Vegas.

Sacramento will play at least five games, including July 7 against the Phoenix Suns and No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton.

