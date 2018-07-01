Jack Cooley and the Kings prepare for summer league. Why they won't do so together

Jack Cooley has heard it all from Kings fans.
The forward on a two-way contract has been called the "G.O.A.T." on social media and has heard MVP chants during last year's summer league.
Cooley will have to get that love elsewhere, as the Kings have opted not to extend him a qualifying offer.
The 27-year-old, who becomes an unrestricted free agent, expressed his gratitude toward the team and fans Sunday on Twitter.
I’m boarding a flight right now and you Kings fans have me all smiles. I will always remember my time with the @SacramentoKings fondly. Top class organization with top tier fans. Thanks to each and every one of you.— Jack Ryan Cooley (@JackCooligan45) July 1, 2018
James Ham, a Kings insider for NBC Sports Bay Area, reported Sunday that Cooley will play in the summer league with the Phoenix Suns, who had the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, one spot ahead of the Kings.
Cooley didn't have eye-popping statistics for the Kings. In seven games off the bench last season, he averaged 5.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 12.4 minutes. Still, his hustle on the court made him a favorite among fans.
Yasssss!!! Jack Cooley is the GOAT... He may just be the new Brian Scalabrine! And that's next level. https://t.co/lQSIpTo7sO— Mr. Nemo (@awesomeniemeier) November 8, 2017
This is how good Kings fans are:— Kings Draft Consultant (@TheDom45) July 1, 2018
Kings fans are more upset about us not resigning Jack Cooley than Lakers fans are about not getting Paul George
Jack Cooley doesn't live like mortal men. He may be my favorite King ever. https://t.co/4MExrNLXo4— Chris Duerr (@ChrisDuerr) June 29, 2018
Even Jason Jones, The Bee's Kings reporter, jumped in on coming up with a name for Cooley. But the forward informed him that he's already had the name.
Fun fact: @jasonlmarch has been calling me this since 2013. https://t.co/OV4XIyCAtl— Jack Ryan Cooley (@JackCooligan45) July 1, 2018
Cooley will get his first chance to play against some of his former teammates Saturday, when the Suns face the Kings in Las Vegas at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
