Kings forward Jack Cooley drives to the basket past Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney at Golden 1 Center on March 31.
Kings forward Jack Cooley drives to the basket past Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney at Golden 1 Center on March 31. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com
Kings forward Jack Cooley drives to the basket past Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney at Golden 1 Center on March 31. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

Sacramento Kings

Jack Cooley and the Kings prepare for summer league. Why they won't do so together

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

July 01, 2018 05:33 PM

Jack Cooley has heard it all from Kings fans.

The forward on a two-way contract has been called the "G.O.A.T." on social media and has heard MVP chants during last year's summer league.

Cooley will have to get that love elsewhere, as the Kings have opted not to extend him a qualifying offer.

The 27-year-old, who becomes an unrestricted free agent, expressed his gratitude toward the team and fans Sunday on Twitter.

James Ham, a Kings insider for NBC Sports Bay Area, reported Sunday that Cooley will play in the summer league with the Phoenix Suns, who had the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, one spot ahead of the Kings.

Cooley didn't have eye-popping statistics for the Kings. In seven games off the bench last season, he averaged 5.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 12.4 minutes. Still, his hustle on the court made him a favorite among fans.

Even Jason Jones, The Bee's Kings reporter, jumped in on coming up with a name for Cooley. But the forward informed him that he's already had the name.

Cooley will get his first chance to play against some of his former teammates Saturday, when the Suns face the Kings in Las Vegas at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Jack Cooley, who is looking to make it back into the NBA after playing last season in Germany, posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 assists in the Sacramento Kings' 93-87 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

By

  Comments  