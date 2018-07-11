Why a national magazine says the young Kings could be the NBA’s ‘next’ big thing

It's no secret that the Kings have a roster dominated by youth.

Last season Sacramento had as many as 10 players on the roster with no more than three years of NBA experience, including four rookies who took the floor.

The 2018-19 roster, as it stands now, won't be quite as young, but still green in terms of overall experience. There are two rookies, four players in their second year, two in their third and one in his fourth.

The youth movement has one national magazine paying attention to the Kings.

Slam, which has been covering basketball since its inception in 1994, says the "Kings got next, believe that." The magazine posted a 47-second video on Twitter highlighting three young players: Marvin Bagley III, De'Aaron Fox and Harry Giles. Fox has a year of NBA experience, while Bagley and Giles are rookies.

The video shows footage of the three players in their high school days, mostly dunks, outside jumpers and blocked shots.

Could they be among the next generation of stars?

Giles has said he expects to make a run at Rookie of the Year. Bagley thinks he was the best player in this year's draft. The team believes Fox can be a franchise point guard.

At Bagley's introductory news conference, general manager Vlade Divac called the Kings a "super team, just young."

Only time will tell.