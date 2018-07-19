Bagley vs. Ayton II and a trip to Seattle highlight the Kings’ preseason schedule

When the Kings begin preseason play, this year’s top two draft picks will meet again.
The Kings’ preseason schedule was announced Thursday. Sacramento opens in Phoenix against the Suns and No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton on Oct. 1 at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
The matchup pits Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III, the No. 2 pick in last month’s draft, against his former prep teammate. Bagley and Ayton have already squared off in NBA competition, as the Kings and Suns met in the Las Vegas summer league opener.
Sacramento has two home games this preseason. The Kings will host Israel’s Maccabi Haifa, the team they played in their first game at Golden 1 Center in October 2016, and also face the Utah Jazz.
Also on the six-game schedule are road games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers, and a neutral-site matchup at Seattle’s Key Arena against the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors.
This will be the first NBA game in Seattle since the SuperSonics left town to become the Oklahoma City Thunder after the 2007-08 season. The Warriors’ Kevin Durant was the No. 2 overall pick by Seattle in the 2007 draft.
It could feel a bit awkward for Kings fans and NBA followers in the city, considering the team could have relocated to Seattle in 2013 until the NBA stepped in and a group led by Vivek Ranadive purchased the Kings and kept the team in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings’ 2018 preseason schedule
Here is the Kings’ full schedule for the 2018 preseason:
▪ Monday, Oct. 1: at Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m.
▪ Thursday, Oct. 4: at Los Angeles Lakers, 7:30 p.m.
▪ Friday, Oct. 5: vs. Golden State Warriors in Seattle, 7:30 p.m.
▪ Monday, Oct. 8: vs. Maccabi Haifa, 7 p.m.
▪ Thursday, Oct. 11: vs. Utah Jazz, 7 p.m.
▪ Friday, Oct. 12: at Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m.
