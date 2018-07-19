Bobby Jackson is well known to Kings fans. Now, he’ll be more active with the team

The Kings have another familiar face moving up the staff ranks.
Bobby Jackson was named an assistant player development coach Thursday. According to James Ham of NBC Sports California, he replaces Jenny Boucek, who took a position with the Dallas Mavericks.
While Jackson’s title is new, his time with the Kings is not.
He’s been with the team the last three seasons as a collegiate scout and has also served as a regional scout and player development coach for the Kings (2010-12) and Minnesota Timberwolves (2013). He also served as a Kings analyst for Comcast SportsNet California, now known as NBC Sports California.
As a player, in his first five seasons with the team (2000-05), he mostly came off the bench and averaged 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. In 2002-03, he was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year with career highs in scoring (15.2) and rebounding (3.7) to go with 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 59 games. He also played for the Kings in 2008-09, his final season in the league.
Overall, he spent 12 seasons in the NBA with six teams. He was drafted by the Denver Nuggets with the 23rd overall pick in the 1997 draft and made the All-Rookie second team. He also played for the Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets and Houston Rockets.
Jackson is one of the most beloved players in the Sacramento era for his efforts both on and off the court. According to a news release from the team, he established the Bobby Jackson Foundation in February 2004, a community-based organization created in honor of his mother, Sarah, who passed away in January 2002 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.
