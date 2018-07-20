Kings add depth at guard position, signing Yogi Ferrell to 2-year deal

The Kings have reacted an agreement with guard Yogi Ferrell on a two-year contract for $6.2 million, a league source confirmed.

Ferrell spent the previous two seasons with Dallas, averaging 10.2 points and 2.9 assists in 128 career games.

Ferrell immediately becomes the Kings’ most experienced point guard and figures to challenge Frank Mason III for playing time behind De’Aaron Fox.

Fox and Mason are both entering their second season, so another guard with experience helps. Garrett Temple, who filled in at point guard at times last season, was traded to Memphis on Wednesday.

Ferrell had reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Dallas before backing out of the deal Friday.