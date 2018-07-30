How Harry Giles and Marvin Bagley are tied to ‘the world’s newest’ Kings fan

It’s never too early to be a sports fan. One of the newest is already backing the Kings.
Twitter user Trick Nowitzki on Monday posted a photo of his baby son wearing a Kings onesie and a Duke knit cap.
Nowitzki, whose real name is Hayden Coombs, gave a shout to Kings rookies Harry Giles III and Marvin Bagley III in the tweet.
“Hey @HGiiizzle and @MB3FIVE, could we get a little love for the world’s newest Blue Devil/Kings fan?”
Hey @HGiiizzle and @MB3FIVE, could we get a little love for the world’s newest Blue Devil/Kings fan?#TheBrotherhood #GoDuke #SacramentoProud #TwinTowers #Newborn @DukeMBB @SacramentoKings pic.twitter.com/PW2B79Yx9M— Trick Nowitzki (@HaydenCoombs) July 30, 2018
The youngster’s name wasn’t available, but the tweet, which was posted at 4:58 p.m. Pacific time, had 120 likes and 11 retweets as of 9 p.m.
He and his father aren’t the only ones high on the two Kings rookies. ESPN’s Mike Schmitz and Kevin Pelton mentioned Bagley and Giles last week in their discussion on NBA Rookie of the Year favorites and surprises.
“I rank Bagley No. 3,” wrote Schmitz, who has Dallas Mavericks swingman Luka Doncic as his favorite. “Although we didn’t see it in Vegas or Sacramento, Bagley is a walking double-double. ... His hunger to score, athleticism and aggression on the offensive glass should lead to some big scoring and rebounding nights, even if he doesn’t always make others better or impact winning. ... It’s hard to ignore his 21.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game with a 65.2 true shooting percentage at Duke.”
Pelton, who picked Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton as his top choice, had Bagley at No. 4, but he named Giles as a dark-horse candidate.
“I’m going off the board to the 2017 draft to take Harry Giles, who — much like last year’s Rookie of the Year, Ben Simmons — missed his first season in the NBA with an injury,” Pelton wrote. “... Giles was probably more effective than Bagley in summer play, averaging 14.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per 36 minutes.”
“Love the Giles call,” Schmitz wrote. “He was fantastic in Vegas, and I agree that he could be poised for a big rookie (or sophomore?) season.”
Bagley and Giles aren’t the only former Blue Devils to play for Sacramento. The Kings drafted Bobby Hurley with the No. 7 overall pick in 1993 and have also had Alaa Abdelnaby, Seth Curry, Dahntay Jones, Martin Nessley and Shelden Williams on the roster.
The team also drafted Gary Trent Jr, with its second-round pick in June, but traded his rights to the Portland Trail Blazers.
