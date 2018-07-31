Jamel Artis played 15 games with the Orlando Magic last season. Artis, who competed with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Las Vegas summer league, reportedly agreed to a two-year training camp deal with the Kings on Tuesday.
Jamel Artis played 15 games with the Orlando Magic last season. Artis, who competed with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Las Vegas summer league, reportedly agreed to a two-year training camp deal with the Kings on Tuesday.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings need depth at small forward. A player with little experience is taking a shot

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

July 31, 2018 04:23 PM

The Kings continue to add young players to their roster.

Sacramento has reportedly agreed to a two-year training camp deal with Jamel Artis, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Artis, a 25-year-old small forward who went undrafted out of Pittsburgh, played 15 games with the Orlando Magic last season and averaged 5.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

He didn’t play in Orlando’s games against Sacramento last season, but the Kings have seen Artis in action. In a 96-84 loss to Cleveland in summer league play July 11, Artis played a game-high 29 minutes and finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.

Wojnarowski reports that Artis will play in training camp with the hope of adding depth at small forward, a position of need for the Kings this offseason.

