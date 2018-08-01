Kings’ longtime top trainer is stepping down. Why he’ll ‘always’ be a part of the team

Pete Youngman has been with the Kings for 25 years. Although he’s not leaving the team, his role is changing.
Youngman will no longer serve as the team’s director of sports medicine, the team announced Wednesday. He will remain with the Kings as a senior adviser.
“I have cherished my time with the Kings and want to thank Vlade, Coach Joerger and the incredible staff for the opportunity,” Youngman said in a news release. “I am very proud of our team and staff, look forward to my next steps in this new role and I am confident we have a bright future ahead of us.”
Youngman, a native of Rochester, N.Y., joined the Kings in 1993 after spending nine years with the Boston Red Sox organization. He served as the assistant to Kings trainer Bill Jones until taking over the role in 1996. Youngman was the Kings’ trainer for 15 seasons before becoming director of sports medicine.
Now he’s ready for another new role.
“Today, Pete informed the organization that he is stepping down from his day-to-day role as the director of sports medicine and will serve as a senior advisor moving forward,” the Kings said in a statement. “Pete has been a vital asset to our organization over the past 25 years and we thank him for all of his invaluable contributions to the franchise.
“Pete will always be a part of the Sacramento Kings family. He is beloved by players, coaches, the management team and has a stellar reputation as a respected expert across the league and throughout the industry.”
Along with all his work with the Kings, Youngman was the lead trainer for the Western Conference All-Stars in 2015, when the showcase was held at Madison Square Garden in New York.
