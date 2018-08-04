Marvin Bagley laughs at his NBA 2K19 rating. How he compares to Kings’ last draft class

Kings fans will have to wait one more month to get their hands on “NBA 2K19,” but the popular video game has released a rating that had one Sacramento player laughing.
The video games’ official Twitter account announced Saturday morning that the Kings’ No. 2 overall draft pick Marvin Bagley III will have an overall rating of 78 and the rookie was quick to respond.
The 6-foot-11 forward from Duke replied with multiple laughing emoji 10 minutes after “NBA 2K” made it official.
Bagley becomes only the second rookie to have his grade released after the video game company announced that Dallas Mavericks rookie guard Luka Doncic will boast a 79 overall rating on Friday.
Despite being one point behind Doncic, Bagley’s rating is quite favorable when compared to the rest of the Kings team at this point last year.
The 19-year-old’s video game status would have ranked only behind former Kings players George Hill (82) and Zach Randolph (80) from “NBA 2K18” during the beginning of the 2017-18 season.
Bagley’s rating also puts him in front of where Sacramento’s 2017 draft class of De’Aaron Fox (77), Bogdan Bogdanovic (74), Justin Jackson (72), Harry Giles (70) and Frank Mason III (69) ranked at the beginning of last season.
“NBA 2K19” will hit shelves for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and the Nintendo Switch on Sept. 11.
