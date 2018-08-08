Why rap star Lil Wayne is going after Frank Mason for $92K and a diamond chain, according to report

Lil Wayne is well known in the rap game both for his music and his label, Young Money.
On Wednesday, his name is being circulated over a lawsuit regarding a young Kings player and the repayment of money.
Lil Wayne is reportedly suing Sacramento point guard Frank Mason III, who allegedly left the rapper’s sports agency, Young Money APAA Sports, TMZ reported. The entertainment website says Lil Wayne is seeking a repayment of $92,000 and a diamond chain.
In a video published Wednesday by TMZ on YouTube, Mason, along with former Atlanta Hawks forward Andrew White III, discussed why they signed with Young Money APAA Sports.
“Personally, I thought this was the best agency for me,” Mason said. “I felt a connection and made a decision from there.”
Mason is now listed with Durrant Sports Management, run by agent Gary Durrant. However, Mason’s image is among some of the first ones displayed on Lil Wayne’s site as of Wednesday evening.
According to the website Real GM, another of Durrant’s clients is Wenyen Gabriel, who recently agreed to sign a two-way contract with the Kings.
Mason, the Kings’ second-round pick in 2017, made nearly $1.2 million last season, according to Basketball Reference, and is due almost $1.4 million for the upcoming season. The money the agency seeks would be about 4 percent of the point guard’s two-year salary.
