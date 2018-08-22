Two Kings could contend for top rookie honors. What do their peers think?

The Kings as a franchise have five players who have won Rookie of the Year honors, but it’s been nearly a decade since the last.
The upcoming first-year players don’t expect that to change in 2018-19.
The NBA released its annual rookie survey Tuesday, and although forwards Marvin Bagley III and Harry Giles III received some nods in the poll’s seven player categories, neither was picked to win any of them.
Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick by the Phoenix Suns, and Collin Sexton, who went eighth to the Cleveland Cavaliers, were favored to win top rookie honors, tying with 18 percent of the vote. Bagley and Giles received nods, but the exact number for each isn’t known, other than it’s less than 6 percent.
However, since the NBA began doing the survey in 2007, the rookies have only been correct once. In the poll’s first year, Kevin Durant got 54 percent of the vote. The Seattle SuperSonics swingman won the honor before the franchise became the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In 2009, the draft class favored the top pick, Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin, but it was the No. 4 selection, guard Tyreke Evans, who was honored after becoming just the fourth rookie in NBA history to average at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. He’s the last King to be awarded.
Should Bagley or Giles shock their peers and win, they’d join Maurice Stokes (1955-56), Oscar Robertson (60-61), Jerry Lucas (63-64), Phil Ford (78-79) and Evans among winners in the franchise.
Here’s a breakdown of this year’s other categories:
Which rookie will have the best career?
▪ Winner: Wendell Carter Jr., Chicago Bulls, 13 percent
▪ Bagley: Received votes
▪ Giles: N/A
Which rookie was the biggest steal at where he was selected in the draft?
▪ Winner: Keita Bates-Diop, Minnesota Timberwolves, 48th overall, 13 percent
▪ Bagley: N/A
▪ Giles: N/A (he was drafted in 2017)
Which rookie will have the best career?
▪ Winner: Zhaire Smith, Philadelphia 76ers, 24 percent
▪ Bagley: Tied for fifth at 6 percent
▪ Giles: N/A
Which rookie is the best shooter?
▪ Winner: Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, 47 percent
▪ Bagley: N/A
▪ Giles: N/A
Which rookie is the best defender?
▪ Winner: Jevon Carter, Memphis Grizzlies, 29 percent
▪ Bagley: N/A
▪ Giles: N/A
Which rookie is the best playmaker?
▪ Winner: Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, 35 percent
▪ Bagley: N/A
▪ Giles: N/A
They were all asked three more questions, including who their favorite player was (Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was the overwhelming favorite).
The other rookies may not be big on the Kings forwards, but they’ve received praise from the national media, including ESPN and Bleacher Report.
