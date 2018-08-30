‘I was shocked.’ Allegations against former Sacramento Kings golden boy stun team owners

He was one of the golden boys of the Sacramento Kings organization, the man who sold crucial sponsorships and was sent back here by the NBA to smooth over ruffled feathers after the former owners alienated the business community. He was a key figure in negotiating the $120 million naming-rights deal for Golden 1 Center.

Little wonder, then, that team owners and others in Sacramento were stunned to learn Thursday that the FBI is investigating allegations that former Kings marketing executive Jeffrey David embezzled $13.4 million from two of the Kings’ top sponsors.

“I was shocked, that’s all I can say,” said longtime Kings minority owner John Kehriotis. “I’m blown away.”

David, 44, was a senior Kings executive until earlier this summer and negotiated sponsorship deals with Golden 1 Credit Union and Kaiser Permanente Foundation, among other corporate clients. The FBI is investigating whether David diverted funds that Golden 1 and Kaiser had paid to the Kings for sponsorships, including Golden 1’s reported 20-year, $120 million naming-rights partnership on the Kings’ two-year-old downtown arena.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

David, 44, was the Kings’ vice president of corporate partnerships from 2006 to 2010, when the team was owned by the Maloof family. He left Sacramento to join the NBA league office in New York, where he worked in global marketing.

Then, in 2011, he and another league executive, Chris Granger, were loaned to the Kings organization to help with sales and sponsorships after the Maloofs, having abandoned an effort to relocate the franchise to Anaheim, were desperate to rebuild ties with the Sacramento community.

“He was very familiar with the market, he was very familiar with the sponsors, he was the right guy (for the NBA) to send back,” Kehriotis said. “He did some really good things; he was with us for quite a while.”

In 2012, after the Maloofs scuttled a plan to build a new arena at the downtown railyard, David was instrumental in keeping some sponsors from jumping ship. One of them, real estate executive Phil Oates of the Buzz Oates Group of Companies, said David was part of a team of Kings representatives who assured him the organization was headed in the right direction.

“They came in and said things were going to be better,” said Oates, who’s now a minority owner of the team. “He was not a high-pressure guy ... He’s soft spoken.”

In an interview with The Sacramento Bee in 2012, David said the Kings organization essentially sold itself to sponsors.

“Between Halloween and tax day (April 15), the Kings are the most highly trafficked entity in Sacramento, the dominant force in the market,” he said. “That is what businesses want.”

In 2013, the Maloofs sold their majority interest in the Kings to a group led by Vivek Ranadivé after another relocation effort — this time, to Seattle — was scuttled by the league. Ranadivé brought in Granger as team president, and Granger retained David to work with the business community. He held the title of chief revenue officer.

David and his wife Kate, a published author of children’s books, settled in the Land Park neighborhood with their children.

Granger left the team last year and David left earlier this summer to work for the Miami Heat. A statement the Miami team posted on its website in July said David “developed and managed sales and marketing strategies for the Kings’ parent company, which included a robust real estate portfolio of sports/entertainment venues, retail, office, hotel and residential projects.”

The Davids sold their Sacramento home in July for $1.1 million, according to public records and Zillow.

According to a warranty deed filed to the Miami-Dade County clerk of courts, David and his wife Katharine closed on a six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom property in Pinecrest, Florida — an affluent suburban village in southern Miami-Dade County — for $2.825 million on Aug. 21. That’s a little less than eight weeks after the Heat hired David and a week after the investigation into David began.

Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald contributed to this report.