Kings’ Bogdan Bogdanovic has minor surgery. Here’s how long he’ll be out

The Kings will be without guard Bogdan Bogdanovic for the early part of the regular season.
The second-year shooting guard underwent a minor arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Monday in New York City, the Kings announced.
The procedure was successful and Bogdanovic, 26, is expected to be in shape to play in about four to six weeks.
The earliest he could be expected to rejoin the team would be the second week of the season, when the Kings play at Denver on Oct. 23, followed by home tilts against Memphis on Oct. 24 and Washington on Oct. 26.
Bogdanovic posted on Instagram following the procedure.
“Media day was fun this year!” he wrote jokingly.
Bogdanovic was playing for Serbia in FIBA World Cup qualifiers Sept. 17 and, after team’s victory over Estonia early, felt discomfort. An injury was revealed after further evaluation, the Kings said.
He also had a slight tear of the medial meniscus in the same knee repaired in April and was given a recovery timeline of eight to 10 weeks. He’s coming off a rookie season in which he averaged 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 78 games, including 53 starts. He was named the MVP of the Rising Stars Challenge during NBA All-Star weekend.
