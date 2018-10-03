The ‘Vladfather,’ the 2018 draft and 29-53: Social media dissects photo of Kings GM

The “Vladfather” made someone an offer he couldn’t refuse.
Gabe Vincent, a former St. Mary’s High School of Stockton and UC Santa Barbara standout, signed with the Kings on Wednesday — an occasion marked by a photo UCSB basketball coach Joe Pasternack on Twitter, showing Kings general manager Vlade Divac, apparently sitting at his desk, with Vincent and assistant GM Ken Catanella.
But it’s everything else in the photo that has Twitter abuzz, including a whiteboard list some speculate reveals how the Kings rated the top prospects in June’s NBA draft.
The list appears to rank Deandre Ayton, the player the Suns drafted at No. 1, over Marvin Bagley III, whom the Kings selected with the No. 2 pick. Ayton and Bagley are followed by Luka Doncic, Michael Porter Jr., Mohamed Bamba and either Mikal Bridges or Miles Bridges.
Doncic went to Dallas with the No. 3 pick. The Magic took Bamba at No. 6. Mikal Bridges went to the Suns at No. 10 and Miles Bridges went to the Hornets at No. 12.
Porter, whom the Kings may have rated as the fourth-best prospect in the draft, slid to the Nuggets at No. 14. The Kings were reportedly very interested in Porter in the weeks leading up to the draft, but injury concerns caused the 6-foot-11 small forward to drop to the last pick in the lottery.
Pasternack’s photo also features a picture that depicts Divac as “The Vladfather” in a Photoshopped spoof of “The Godfather” movie poster.
The whiteboard also includes the numbers “29-53,” the Kings’ average record over the past six seasons.
Vincent, who went undrafted following four years at UC Santa Barbara, averaged 12.4 points, 3.3 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in his senior season with the Gauchos. He will likely end up with the Kings’ G-League affiliate in Stockton, his hometown.
