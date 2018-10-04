Why Yogi Ferrell won’t follow up his big game when the Kings face the Lakers

There won’t be a repeat performance for Yogi Ferrell, at least not Thursday night.
The third-year guard will miss the Kings’ preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a sprained right thumb, the team announced.
Ferrell suffered the injury in the second quarter of Monday’s 106-102 preseason road victory over the Phoenix Suns, but it didn’t seem to affect his performance. He led the Kings in scoring (26 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range) while playing a game-high-tying 30 minutes.
X-rays were negative and he’s listed as day-to-day.
Also out for Thursday’s game are:
▪ Nemanja Bjelica – The fourth-year forward has a sore left knee and is also day-to-day. Bjelica signed a three-year deal with Sacramento after spending his first three NBA seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
▪ Bogdan Bogdanovic, who’s still recovering from a minor procedure he underwent on his left knee Sept. 24. The second-year guard was expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks following the procedure.
▪ Kosta Koufos – The veteran center strained his right hamstring during practice Sunday and will be reevaluated in about a week, the Kings said. Koufos missed Monday’s victory in Phoenix and will likely sit out at least the next two games: Friday against the Golden State Warriors in Seattle and Monday at home against Maccabi Haifa of Israel.
▪ Iman Shumpert – The veteran guard has a sore left calf and is day-to-day. Shumpert has not suited up for Sacramento since coming over as part of a three-team trade in February that sent point guard George Hill to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
For the Lakers, multiple reports have point guards Lonzo Ball and Rajon Rondo, a former King, out Thursday.
Comments