Fox, fouls and big bench minutes: Three takeaways from the Kings’ loss to the Lakers

Here are three takeaways from the Kings’ 128-123 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night at Staples Center:
Focused Fox
De’Aaron Fox only played in the first half, but he made the most of his time.
In 17 minutes, the second-year point guard was active on both sides of the floor, scoring a team high 18 points. He shot 7 of 9 overall, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. The outside shooting is encouraging, considering he only hit 30.7 percent of his 3s last season.
But it wasn’t just his scoring. He had two steals and five assists, including one of each on one play near the end of the first quarter. He picked off a pass and threw up a lob that Harry Giles III slammed down to put the Kings up 7 points.
Extended minutes for the end of the bench
In Monday’s win against Phoenix, coach Dave Joerger spread the minutes between the players who would be on the opening-day roster.
On Thursday, for most of the second half, he played a lineup that featured four guys who are most likely to play this season in Stockton with the team’s NBA G League affiliate.
Wenyen Gabriel, currently the team’s only two-way player, joined Jamel Artis, Kalin Lucas and Cameron Reynolds in getting minutes with either one or two of the top rookies, Marvin Bagley III and Giles. They played at a time when the Lakers still had multiple starters and sixth-year guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the game.
The Kings still have one two-way contract available, so the time on the floor could have been an extended audition for that spot.
Foul play
The Kings were whistled for fouls early and often.
Three players foul out, most notably Skal Labissiere, who took a seat for the night with 8:04 left in the third quarter.
Also using all six fouls Thursday were Ben McLemore and Giles. Justin Jackson had five for the Kings, who were called for at least 40 fouls.
Comments