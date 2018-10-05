Justin Jackson reassures Divac: ‘I’m good.’ Takeaways from Kings’ loss to Warriors

Here are three takeaways from the Kings’ 122-94 preseason loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night at KeyArena:
Sleepless in Seattle
The Kings got off to an awful start, missing seven of their first eight shots. Some of their shots rimmed out. Some didn’t hit the rim at all.
Fatigue may have been a factor on the second night of a back-to-back. The Kings turned in a pretty impressive performance in a losing effort against the Los Angeles Lakers 24 hours, but they didn’t arrive at the team hotel in Seattle until about 3:30 a.m.
Whatever the reason, the Kings didn’t attack the Warriors with the same speed, aggression and efficiency. They shot 27.3 percent in the first quarter and trailed by as many as 25 points later in the opening half.
Jackson scores first baskets
As second-year small forward Justin Jackson was making his way through the hallway outside the locker room before the game, Kings general manager Vlade Divac asked him if he was all right.
“Yeah, I’m good,” Jackson said.
Divac repeated the question and motioned for Jackson to come closer, appearing to offer some encouraging words after Jackson went scoreless on 0-of-9 shooting over 38 minutes in the team’s first two preseason games.
Jackson looked shaken after missing twice early in the first quarter, but he seemed to gain confidence after burying two 3-pointers late in the first half.
Jackson finished with eight points on 3-of-7 shooting. It wasn’t the kind of production the Kings are hoping to see from him, but it was better than nothing.
Giles continues to shine
Rookie Harry Giles III continues to impress, looking like one of the team’s most productive and consistent players.
Giles is averaging 15 points and six rebounds in three preseason games. He had a team-high 17 points and five rebounds against the Warriors. Giles, who has scored in double figures in all three games, made 5 of 12 from the field and 1 of 2 from 3-point range.
Willie Cauley-Stein and Frank Mason III were the only other players in double figures against the Warriors, scoring 10 points apiece.
