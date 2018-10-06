‘A crazy feeling’: Former Sonic Durant returns to Seattle to lead Warriors over Kings

A widowed fan base filled Seattle’s KeyArena one more time Friday night to remember what it was like when they had an NBA franchise of their own.
Many came wearing green and gold. They rose up out of their seats, remained on their feet and roared once more for a team that no longer exists.
“Super Son-ics!”
“Super Son-ics!”
The player who drew the loudest ovation was Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant, a former Sonic who posted 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds to lead his team to a 122-94 preseason victory over the Kings before a capacity crowd of 17,074. It was a forgettable performance for the Kings, who shot 34.7 percent from the field, but it was a memorable evening for Durant.
The nine-time All-Star and former MVP was named Rookie of the Year while playing for the Sonics in 2007-08. That was the last season the team spent in Seattle before owner Clay Bennett moved it to Oklahoma City, devastating a loyal fan base that cheered the Sonics for 41 years.
“It was definitely a different feeling pulling up to the arena and down the ramp, the same route I used to take when I played here,” Durant said. “It brings back memories; just those memories of that everyday grind of going to practice, going to games, just finally being a professional; having my own car, my own house, having a little bit of responsibility for the first time. I remember where it all started and it was a huge part of my life coming here to Seattle to experience that.”
Durant generated huge applause when he stepped onto the floor for the pregame shootaround. As he left the floor and entered the tunnel leading back to the locker room, men, women and children hung over the railing, dangling jerseys, posters and other memorabilia in hopes of getting an autograph.
“KD ... KD ... KD!” they cried.
Durant reached up and gladly started signing.
“It was a crazy feeling to come out and feel that much love,” he said.
When Durant was introduced before the game, he emerged in the jersey of Sonics great Shawn Kemp. The crowd erupted.
“It was a very special atmosphere,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Very different from anything I’ve ever experienced.”
Kings coach Dave Joerger appreciated the moment, too.
“It was really fun to see all of the great players that played here and all the parts of the Seattle (basketball) community that are past and current,” Joerger said. “It was a really neat deal.”
Several Sonics legends attended the game, including Gary Payton, Jack Sikma, Lenny Wilkens and “Downtown” Freddie Brown.
“I don’t think there’s any question about it, there’s an awakening, so to speak,” Wilkens said. “These people have been fans for a long time and just haven’t had a place to chant.”
Durant said it was moving to see so many Sonics jerseys, hats and jackets in the crowd 10 years after the team left Seattle.
“It shows that they’re still holding on to that culture of basketball here,” Durant said. “ ... I think they just want to keep the name alive and make sure nobody forgets about Sonic basketball.”
Friday’s game was the first NBA contest played at KeyArena since the Sonics left Seattle and the last event the arena will host before undergoing a $700 million renovation. The city expects to bring in an NHL team and hopes one day to bring back the Sonics.
“I can’t wait for another team to come here and call this city their home,” Durant said.
