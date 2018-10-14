Meet The Sacramento Bee’s new Kings coverage team:

Jason Anderson

When I started writing about sports for my school’s student newspaper in seventh grade, I never imagined that one day I would be sitting courtside in NBA arenas, reporting on some of the world’s most gifted athletes. I grew up in Sacramento and began my journalism career over 20 years ago as a part-timer in The Sacramento Bee’s sports department. Now I’m back, covering the Kings for the only newspaper I ever truly wanted to work for. You could say this is my dream job, but the job isn’t about me. It isn’t even about the Kings. It’s about you. You’ve followed this team faithfully through good times and bad. You want to know who these players are, as players and as people. You wonder what the organization is doing to help them grow. You want to feel like you have your own courtside seat to all the action. You deserve coverage that is as passionate and dedicated as you are, and I consider it a privilege to bring it to you. Please follow me on Twitter @JandersonSacBee.

Noel Harris

After spending my 18 years in journalism mostly as an editor, when the chance to cover an NBA team opened, it was time to move over to the world of reporting. You’ve seen my byline before, but now I’ll bring you more in-depth coverage with the access I have to the organization. I’ll bring you insight on the players both on and off the hardwood, breaking news on the team as well as some fun features about anything connected to the Kings. Growing up in Sacramento, I’ve watched the Kings through the highs of the early 2000s to the lows of seasons of fewer than 30 wins (18 since moving here in 1985). I’ve also seen draft swishes (Peja Stojakovic and DeMarcus Cousins, to name a couple) and bricks (Quincy Douby and Thomas Robinson). Will we see the Kings develop into a winning franchise? I look forward to keeping you up to speed on whatever is next for our local team. Please follow me on Twitter @SacBeeNoel.