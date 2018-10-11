Utah Jazz 132, Kings 93

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) beats Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) to a loose ball to start a fast break in the second quarter.
Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) beats the Kings defense to the basket for an easy dunk in the second quarter.
Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) follows through with a dunk early in the third quarter.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks the shot of Sacramento Kings guard Yogi Ferrell (3) in the first half.
Kings coaches Bobby Jackson and Jason March talk with Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) in the fourth quarter of the 39 point loss.
Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger shrugs his shoulders after calling a timeout after the Jazz scored 10 consecutive points in the first half.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) puts up a shot around Utah Jazz center Ekpe Udoh (33) in the third quarter.
Sacramento Kings Buddy Hield (24) and teammate De’Aaron Fox (5) talk during the third quarter.
Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang (31) dunks the ball past Sacramento Kings guard Cameron Reynolds (13) in the fourth quarter.
Sacramento Kings forward Harry Giles (20) and guard Buddy Hield (24) talk in the fourth quarter during a timeout.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) chases down a loose ball in the third quarter.
