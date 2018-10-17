Utah Jazz 123, Sacramento Kings 117

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5).
Paul Kitagaki Jr.
Jacqui Wiggins takes a photograph of her son Christian as he poses with KINGS sign.
Ralph De Loach rings small bells before the game.
Kings fans take their photographs in front of cut outs of Kings players.
José Luis Villegas
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) defends Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (3).
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and Sacramento Kings guard Yogi Ferrell (3) grab onto a loose ball.
Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III (10) walks off the floor after hitting a three point shot to end the first quarter.
Former Sacramento Kings Chris Webber shows his former teammate Peja Stojakovic love before the season opener.
Sacramento Kings guard Iman Shumpert (9) signals after making a three point shot in the first quarter.
The Sacramento Kings entertained fans before player introductions.
Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) is fouled by Sacramento Kings guard Yogi Ferrell (3).
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) drives past Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27).
Carolyn Valle and Pat Jensen take their photographs in front of cut outs of Kings players.
Sacramento Kings guard Yogi Ferrell (3) losses control of the ball after Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) bats the ball.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots.
Sacramento Kings forward Harry Giles (20) during a time out.
Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger was all smiles after the Kings go up by 12 points in the first quarter.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) reacts after fouling Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45).
Sacramento Kings guard Yogi Ferrell (3) looks at scoreboard.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) reacts.
A moment of silence for Portland Blazer owner Paul Allen.
Sacramento Kings players on the court during the pregame ceremony.
Sacramento Kings guard Frank Mason III (10) reacts.
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) reacts after scoring against the Utah Jazz.
Sacramento Kings guard Yogi Ferrell (3) is fouled by Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (3).
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) reacts.
Chris Webber and Peja Stojakovic laugh.
Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger reacts.
Sacramento Kings guard Yogi Ferrell (3) walks downcourt.
Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) drives between Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) and Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica (88).
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives against Sacramento Kings guard Yogi Ferrell (3).
Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger reacts.
Sacramento Kings guard Yogi Ferrell (3) and center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) try to take control of the ball from Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2).
Vlade Divac watches the game against Utah Jazz at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday.
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24).
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) drives to the basket.
Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger laughs after a jump ball call.
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) drives between Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and guard Dante Exum (11).
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) battles Utah Jazz forward Jae Crowder (99).
Sacramento Kings guard Iman Shumpert (9) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) battle for a loose ball in the third quarter.
Sacramento Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein (00) reacts after a turnover.
Utah Jazz forward Jae Crowder (99) shoot free throws late in the fourth quarter as Jimmy Fallon faces try to get his attention.
