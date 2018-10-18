As Stockton Kings reveal their court design, watch a time lapse video of floor being painted

The Stockton Kings unveil the court design to be used during this inaugural G League season. The Stockton Kings kick off the season at home on November 2, 2018. The Sacramento Kings is the parent organization.
Sacramento Kings

Watch: Timelapse video shows the Stockton Kings laying down their new home court

By David Caraccio

October 18, 2018 11:05 AM

With the Stockton Kings beginning their inaugural season at home in November, the organization unveiled its court design this week.

The hardwood features black as the primary color, with accents of purple and white, while donning the Stockton Kings primary logo. The court highlights the overall aesthetic of the parent organization, the Sacramento Kings, while bringing a unique Stockton approach.

The Kings logo in purple sits at center court, a 209 area code is painted at the center court sidelines, and “Stockton” is spelled out and runs along the baselines.

The Stockton Kings take the new hardwood on November 2, 2018, at the Stockton Arena against the Oklahoma City Blue.

The Stockton Kings are a member of the NBA G League, the official minor league of the NBA and are affiliated with the Sacramento Kings.

