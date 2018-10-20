Kings add depth to small forward, sign former Hoosier to two-way contract

The Kings announced on Saturday that they have signed Troy Williams to a two-way contract, meaning the 23-year-old small forward can split time between Sacramento and the team’s G League affiliate in Stockton.
Williams, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds, is a former NBA Development League slam dunk champion who played collegiately at Indiana, where he teamed with Kings guard Yogi Ferrell. Williams started 94 games in three seasons with the Hoosiers, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior after averaging 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds.
Williams declared for the NBA Draft in 2016, forgoing his final year of college eligibility, but went undrafted. He signed with the Memphis Grizzlies later that year following a strong summer league showing with the Phoenix Suns.
Williams has appeared in 51 NBA games over two seasons with the Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and New York Knicks, averaging 6.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game. He has played 52 games, including 32 starts, in two seasons with the Iowa Energy and Rio Grande Valley of the G League, where he averaged 16.7 points, 5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 25 minutes per game.
Williams signed with the Kings after being waived by the New Orleans Pelicans earlier in the week.
NBA teams are permitted to carry two two-way players. Two-way players can spend up to 45 days of the season with their NBA teams. The rest of their season is spent with the team’s G League affiliate. The Kings’ other two-way contract went to Wenyen Gabriel, a 6-foot-9 forward from Kentucky.
The Stockton Kings will open their season against Oklahoma City Blue on Nov. 2 at Stockton Arena. The team was previously known as the Reno Bighorns.
